The city’s Public Safety and Welfare Committee tabled a vote on a proposed ordinance regarding an inspections program Monday evening.

The proposal — sponsored by Ald. Jan Michalski and co-sponsors by Alds. Ruth Dyson, Kelly MacKay, Bill Siel, Rollin Pizzala and Brandi Ferree – requires landlords to register each of their rental housing units and provide contact information including a phone number to the city.

The matter was first brought up during the July 11 meeting but committee members at the time voted unanimously to delay action on it until Monday, Aug. 14. On Monday evening, however, commissioners voted to table the matter.

“That plan tonight is to table it due to comments from the mayor, the city attorney and inspections. They want to make some more changes on it. So that we have enough time to make these changes we will be coming forward at some point when those changes are made,” Michalski said. “Tabling does not have a set day or time to bring it forth.”

The ordinance, which is modeled on a similar program in place in Eau Claire, has faced heavy criticism from some city landlords and property owners.

If approved owners must submit a one-time registration to the Department of City Inspections with a fee of $10 per property simultaneous to filing the registration.

It also bars retaliation from landlords on tenants who report issues to city departments.

“The Common Council finds that a significant percentage of code complaints and violations occur at residential rental dwelling units and that the conditions that exist at these units adversely affect the occupants, as well as the neighbors and neighborhoods in which they are located,” the ordinance reads.

“This ordinance is enacted to encourage property owners who own and operate residential rental dwelling units to exercise their responsibility to ensure that the city ordinances governing the condition and maintenance of residential rental dwelling units are followed to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public and prevent blighted conditions in city neighborhoods.”

