The Kenosha County Board authorized borrowing $15.87 million to finance grants and capital projects that include road and highway improvements.

The board voted 20-0 Tuesday night approving the sale of government obligation promissory notes to finance grants for the Kenosha Area Business Alliance and budgeted capital projects, along with the road work for this year.

The notes will be financed over a 10-year period 3.2054% actual interest after the board awarded the bid to Chicago-based Huntington Securities, Inc. Huntington was the lowest of 11 bidders, according to Finance and Administration Chair Terry Rose.

Rose said Ehler’s, the county’s public financial advisers, reported that “there was good deal of interest” in the notes. He said large number of bidders was higher than usual with the county’s AAA bond rating attracting a significant number of lenders. According to advisers' report, the second lowest bid had an interest rate of 3.2290% and the high bid at 3.3834%.

Standard & Poor’s Global, which ranks borrowers’ credit-worthiness by rating their debt, also pointed to the county’s stable outlook and that “Kenosha County has a very strong management and a growing economic base,” said Rose.

“That’s really attributed to the county and supports the triple-A rating,” he said.

The total borrowing was amended from an initial resolution that proposed borrowing for the grants and projects at just over $16 million, which had been approved by the board earlier.

Among those omitted were replacement projects, including Brookside Care Center’s generator, a communication tower and generator at the county center and an overhaul of the heating, ventilation and cooling system at the county’s detention center. The projects are being postponed until next year, according to administration.

Also on hold are several highway design projects and the replacement of triaxial trucks for public works due in large part to supply chain issues.

Animal control services approved

In other business, the board also unanimously approved intergovernmental agreements with the town of Paris, Randall and Wheatland for animal control services with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. According to the contract, the municipalities pay a $65.89 hourly rate and any overtime costs associated with requests for humane officer services, for which the county would bill them quarterly. The sheriff’s department currently has a sworn deputy who is a licensed humane officer. A second deputy is undergoing certification for humane officer services this fall.

Inflation for pet expenses grew at twice the rate of other consumer products last year Inflation for pet expenses grew at twice the rate of other consumer products last year Pet expenditure inflation leads other household necessities Pandemic pet adoptions may be fueling the rising cost Owners are cutting back on their own expenses to accommodate their pets