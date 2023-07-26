KENOSHA — A campaign to remodel a near century-old Ceremonial Courtroom has a new consultant to manage fundraising enroute to meeting the $1.35 million pledge goal for restoring the historic space in the Kenosha County Courthouse to its former grandeur.

The county-sponsored campaign has raised at least $350,000 for the project with a possible commitment for significant additional funding in the future, according to Frank Martinelli, special projects manager

In 2021, the Jeffris Foundation bestowed a $675,000 “challenge” grant to the project with the caveat that the county raise twice the amount no later than June 30, 2024.

Once the $1.35 million goal has been met, the foundation will release the grant to the county, Martinelli said.

“It would be the $1.3 million (raised) that would trigger them giving the $675,000,” Martinelli said in a update to the Public Works and Facilities Committee on Monday night.

The restoration project will cost just over $2 million.

Reached Tuesday, John Collins, co-chair of a blue ribbon committee tasked with overseeing fundraising for the project, said that with the hiring of Milwaukee-based consultant The Abbey Group, "we're moving along."

The firm manages non-profit, philanthropic endeavors.

Collins said that fundraising efforts have slowed during the last several months while officials transitioned to a new consultant.

"So, currently, we're working with the Abbey Group out of Milwaukee and they're doing fine," he said. "I like them a lot and I'm very pleased there's a new jolt of energy running through the system and we're optimistic … I think we're in good shape.

"As this process unfolds, it's a matter of continuing to seek contributors and seek people who have an interest in preserving the history and as we find them, then we go look for more. There's going to be more information for the public as we proceed."

During the public works meeting, Supervisor Brian Thomas, a member of the committee, asked what would need to be done in order to prepare for the proposed restoration once the fundraising goal is met.

“To really get a handle on what it was going to cost to redo this, we really did about 80 percent of all the architectural plans,” Martinelli said.

In the proposed budget for next year, the County Board will be asked to approve about $100,000 to complete architectural documents by June of next year, Martinelli said.

This will enable the county to bid out the project by November 2024, according to Martinelli.

The project would still undergo review and need to be approved by the County Board.

Should the project receive the necessary approvals, remodeling of the Ceremonial Courtroom would begin as early as spring 2025, coinciding with the 100-year anniversary of the Kenosha County Courthouse.

Construction is expected to take about a year to complete.

The project for the historic courtroom, which was built in 1925, includes restoration of the ceiling, skylight and plaster work, installation of reproductions of the original lighting, and moving the HVAC equipment.

A second phase would include returning the walls above the existing original wooden wainscoting to their historic look, including the original paint colors and stenciling.

The restoration would return to public view a gold leaf quote that lines the room, along with detailed ornamental plaster and a stained-glass skylight that was original to the building.

The quote from Abraham Lincoln reads: “Let every American, every lover of liberty, every well-wisher to his posterity, swear by the blood of the Revolution, never to violate in the least particular, the laws of the country; and never to tolerate their violation by others.”

The project also includes restoring several murals and would allow the courtroom to be used for historical and architectural tours, educational activities for children and community events.

As it appeared upon the opening in 1925, the Kenosha County Courthouse featured a skylight, ornamental plaster and Abraham Lincoln quote that lines the ceiling. All were damaged and obscured by the installation of air conditioning equipment and a drop ceiling in the 1960s. The ornate plaster ceiling and stained glass skylight that are hidden by a drop ceiling installed for building mechanical systems in the second floor courtroom of Judge Bruce Schroeder at the Kenosha County Courthouse. Some of the ornate plaster detailing and gold leaf lettering. The stained glass skylight was covered by concrete. The mural and carved molding at the entrance to the second floor courtroom of Judge Bruce Schroeder at the Kenosha County Courthouse.