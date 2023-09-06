Plan to restore historic courtroom gets boost with $675,000 challenge grant This artist’s rendering shows how the ceremonial courtroom at the Kenosha County Courthouse is proposed to look after restoration renovation w…

A project to restore the near century-old Ceremonial Courtroom in the Kenosha County Courthouse has received about a third of the pledges to date needed in raising a total of $2 million that would fund proposed construction next year.

The blue ribbon committee in charge of the fundraising campaign has garnered $435,602 in pledges, according to Supervisor Zach Rodriguez in a report Tuesday night to the County Board. Rodriguez is a member of the committee, which met prior to the County Board meeting.

Organizers must raise $1.35 million before June 30, according to the terms of a “challenge grant”, a $675,000 grant from the Jeffris Family Foundation. Two years ago, the foundation offered the $675,000 challenge grant for the project, with the caveat that the county raise twice that amount. Once the $1.35 million goal has been met, the funds would be released.

The completed remodel of the courtroom is expected to coincide with the courthouse’s 100th year anniversary in 2025.

With the current pledge amount, “we are now roughly a third of the way done and we’re excited about that progress,” said Rodriguez.

“Just since our last meeting, over $50,000 has been raised for the courtroom,” he said.

Rodriguez said the committee is “making some serious movement” as it heads toward the final eight months before the fundraising deadline.

While all pledges must be received by the end of June next year, the Jeffris foundation has allowed for all funds to be collected by June of 2026, according to Rodriguez. With the collection of the pledges, the foundation is allowing for the construction to take place.

Pledges have primarily come in the form of a one-time contribution or over three-year period.

The amount of money pledged was among the questions raised by Supervisor Terry Rose last week during the county’s capital improvement plan budget preview session.

Rose also called for an accounting of money spent on consultants. Other questions included where the pledges were being held while fundraising is underway. The funds are not being administered by the county, rather they are being “housed” and will be processed by the Kenosha Community Foundation, according to Rodriguez.

“They are holding on to those funds until we’re ready to complete the project,” he said.

Consulting fees: $174,288

The county has had two consultants in the course of the planning and fund raising efforts for the proposed courtroom project. The project itself will not use taxpayer money for the physical construction and remodeling.

According to Rodriguez, the first consultant was paid $84,500. Much of the cost was used to pay for a feasibility study of the courtroom, which was necessary in order to apply for the Jeffris foundation grant.

The contract with the previous consultant expired last summer and was not renewed, he said.

Instead, County Executive Samantha Kerkman in consultation with the committee hired The Abbey Group, Milwaukee-based consultants to guide marketing and fundraising efforts. To date, $33,788 has been paid to the current consultant. An additional $56,000 will be paid through under contract through June of 2024, according to Rodriguez.

Consulting fees, which will total $174,288, are being paid through allocation in the county executive’s budget.

The largest publicized pledge toward funding the courtroom project has come from the law firm of Habush Habush & Rottier. A year ago, the firm pledged $100,000.

Other notable pledges have also come from former Kenosha County Executive John Collins and retired Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary Kay Wagner, co-chairs of the blue ribbon commission, retired judges David Bastianelli and Barbara Kluka, along with current judges Gerad Dougvillo, Angelina Gabriele, Chad Kerkman, Jason Rossell and Bruce Schroeder.

Rose and Supervisor Erin Decker have also pledged to contribute to the courtroom renovation, along with Supervisor David Geertsen, who “promised to pledge,” said Rodriguez. Rodriguez also encouraged other board supervisors to support the project financially.

“If you want to join the list of County Board supervisors or elected officials throughout the county who are supporting the project, please, see myself or any of the other members and we’ll very happily take your money,” he said.

Additional information on the project and fundraising can be found here.