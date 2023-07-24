REEC MEETING The Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission met to a packed conference room at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol, July 20, 2023.…

BRISTOL — A commission tasked with addressing racial and ethnic equity in Kenosha County is seeking data and other background on the origins of a 2020 resolution approved by the County Board that declared racism a public health crisis.

To that end, the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission last week voted 5-2, with one abstention, requesting all reports, including, research data and meeting minutes of committees and groups related to the declaration.

Voting in favor of the recommendation were commissioners Dan O’Keefe, Courtney Marshall, Chair Xavier Solis, Elizabeth Garcia and Supervisor Brian Thomas, who proposed the motion. Commissioner Justin Crosby and Supervisor Andy Berg opposed the recommendation. Commissioner Alayna Arrington abstained. Commissioner A. Brian Gonzales had an excused absence.

The July 20 meeting drew a capacity crowd at the Kenosha County Center, at 19600 75th St., with more than 60 people in attendance. Among those attending were 18 speakers, many concerned the advisory panel had intentions of recommending the County Board rescind its declaration altogether. And while the commission did not suggest that action, other issues, including the proposed renaming of gender and racial equity award, have brought conflict among residents, panel members and local elected officials.

REEC - Supervisor Brian Thomas Kenosha County Board Supervisor Brian Thomas, left, explains that he requested data and additional information forming the basis for a 2020 Co…

Thomas’ suggestion for additional information was initiated at last month’s commission meeting, held County Board chambers to accommodate a larger crowd, but it was not formally considered at the time. As he did at the June meeting, Thomas reiterated that there was a “misunderstanding” as to why the commission was discussing the County Board’s 2020 resolution.

“Perhaps, the agenda item could’ve been written in a way that was a little more clear. I don’t know,” Thomas said.

Thomas said he proposed looking into the data and origins for why the declaration came about because six of the nine commissioners were new to the panel, which was established two years ago. Since then, the commission has had significant turnover and several of the original government officials involved were no longer with the county.

“I asked if we could ask the County Board, the health department and the county executive to provide whatever information that they accumulated in their research or whatever might’ve been, minutes of meetings that would help us better understand what led them to declaring racism as a public health crisis,” said Thomas, who along with Berg, are the two County Board representatives on the commission.

“That was it. There was no discussion on trying to dissolve this or negate any aspect,” said Thomas who sought to clear the air on the matter.

“All of us are working together. Some of us have only had two meetings under their belt,” he said.

REEC MEETING - Supervisor Andy Berg Supervisor Andy Berg, one of two Kenosha County Board representatives on the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission, opposed a recommendation req…

Berg said he could not support Thomas’ motion because he felt it was an attempt to discredit the work done previously.

“We’re discussing things that have already happened. We need to take the data that we’re getting and we need to move forward and make action on what the data is saying,” he said.

Crosby questioned what Thomas intended to do with the data.

“I think it would be helpful to the new commissioners to know … what that data was. The other thing I think is I don’t want to have to go and look up the same data that might already be available,” he said.

O’Keefe, who seconded the motion, said he felt as a new commissioner he needed the information to educate himself. He said that having the information didn’t necessarily mean going back to change what others had done, but when he first came on the commission, he wondered about what it had accomplished.

“Listening to everything else, it didn’t sound like a real lot has been accomplished,” he said.

Crosby then questioned O’Keefe’s motives for joining the commission.

“He wants to educate himself more on how this commission came about and the resolution, so, my question is why did you…” asked Crosby. Solis said that he didn’t think that was what O’Keefe was saying. Crosby then asked if he was misquoting O’Keefe.

REEC MEETING - Chair Xavier Solis Courtney Marshall, left, a member of the Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission, listens as Xavier Solis, the panel's chair, leads…

Terse exchanges

As Solis began to respond, Crosby interrupted Solis saying he wanted to hear directly from O’Keefe. A series of terse exchanges ensued.

“I didn’t ask you,” Crosby said. Solis said as the commission's chair said he would be the one to recognize O’Keefe to speak.

“You can be the chair,” retorted Crosby, “that doesn’t make you God.”

To which Solis responded: “I didn’t say that I was.”

O’Keefe said the main reason for joining the commission was he wanted to see “what actually was happening.”

REEC MEETING - Supervisor Laura Belsky Kenosha County Board Supervisor Laura Belsky explains to the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission that the data supporting the board's 2020 res…

In the audience, County Board Supervisor Laura Belsky also asked to speak. Solis, then asked whether Belsky's statement would be long because he had already recognized her.

“That has nothing to do with whether it’s long or not,” Belsky said. Berg said County Board supervisors attending county meetings were allowed to speak, even though they are not on a particular panel.Solis responded saying that Belsky had already spoken twice. Senior Assistant Corporation Counsel Jennifer Kopp, however, clarified that Belsky was allowed to speak twice on any agenda item that is currently before the panel. Kopp recommended Solis afford Belsky the opportunity to speak again.

“I think it’s great that you guys want to know the history and that you want all the information,” Belsky said. She said it was the reason she sent all of the links to the resources to Thomas, Solis and Berg, so the information could be shared with the commission. She said the county’s website for the commission already contains the data the commission seeks.

“That’s all that I wanted to say,” she said.

Belsky was the chair of the Human Services Committee in 2020 and introduced the resolution to declare racism a public health crisis in Kenosha County.

During public comments, she said the commission was established after a group of community leaders attended the Racial Equity Institute training sponsored by the Kenosha-based Building Our Future, which looks to improve social and educational outcomes in the county. The training led to the county supporting the Wisconsin Public Health Association advocacy that racism is a public health crisis. The County Board approved the resolution on Aug. 4, 2020.

Award a flashpoint

Also on the agenda was the possible consideration of candidates for the Jennie Tunkieicz Award for Gender and Racial Equity. The process for considering an awardee involves county employees nominating people in government. No candidates had been nominated as of last week, according to Kelsey Hubeler, the county’s equity, diversity and inclusion coordinator. The nomination deadline is July 28.

The award, however, has also become a flash point as it had initially been targeted for renaming at the commission's special meeting held July 13.

Questions have arisen, however, as to whether the commission was overstepping its authority in looking to rename the award, which was created by county executive order. At last week’s County Board meeting, Supervisor Terry Rose called on the Corporation Counsel to rule on the commission's authority in renaming the award. Rose said he felt the commission was wasting its time and not adhering to its mission.

A decision from Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone is expected later this week.

Thomas said that when he joined the commission, he was not aware of the award’s existence.

“To be perfectly honest with you, (Tunkieicz) has got more marketing and appeal… people better understand this award than they ever would have,” he said. “So, that is a good thing that has come out of this discussion.”

The award was created in April last year by former Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser. Tunkieicz served as Kenosha County’s first female chief of staff, the highest-ranking, non-elected administration position in county government and was instrumental in coordinating efforts to address racial disparities and equity issues.

Photos: Black children with asthma can face a lifetime of problems