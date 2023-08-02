KERKMAN VETO Supervisor Brian Thomas, left, listens as Supervisor Brian Bashaw motions to override Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman's veto of his …

A Kenosha County Board resolution to encourage rooftop solar arrays that was killed by a veto by County Executive Samantha Kerkman could not be reversed Tuesday.

A vote to revoke a the veto of an advisory resolution favoring rooftop solar arrays on future commercial developments failed during a meeting of the Kenosha County Board.

The board voted 13-7 to overturn County Executive Samantha Kerkman’s veto last week of the resolution authored by Supervisor Brian Bashaw. However, while most supervisors disagreed with Kerkman’s veto, the repeal effort failed because it lacked the necessary two-thirds majority, or 16 votes, required by state law to overturn it. The board has 23 supervisors.

Voting to rescind the veto were supervisors William Grady, Terry Rose, Jeffrey Gentz, Ed Kubicki, Daniel Gaschke, John O’Day, Andy Berg, Zach Stock, John Franco, Monica Yuhas, Jeff Wamboldt, Bashaw and Chair Gabe Nudo. Voting against were supervisors Brian Thomas, Zach Rodriguez, Tim Stocker, David Geertsen, John Poole, Erin Decker and Aaron Karow. Supervisor Laura Belsky abstained. Supervisors Amanda Nedweski and Mark Nordigian had excused absences.

'More challenges than solutions'

In issuing the first veto of her four-year term, Kerkman, in a communique last week to Nudo and the board, said that Bashaw’s measure created "more challenges than solutions.”

Bashaw’s resolution, which the board narrowly approved by a vote of 11-10 on July 18, was designed to promote renewable energy alternatives, and encouraged, but did not require that businesses install rooftop solar arrays. The resolution included a request that the state Legislature identify “sustainable strategies” for development that would “maintain the natural character and environment” of Wisconsin.

Kerkman said, however, that she would like to see efforts that encourage solar energy use that recognized “the real costs and environmental concerns that come with the need to recycle or properly dispose of solar components when they reach their end of use.”

Having grown up in a “passive solar house” built by her parents long before solar energy became popular, the county executive said she is a supporter of solar energy. But she said she feared the measure would create a “patchwork effect” that would pit the county against its neighbors, adding a “barrier” that could discourage businesses from expanding or relocating to the Kenosha area.

“I believe it would be best to work with the Legislature on other solar initiatives that would create sustainability and uniformity statewide, rather than on a county-by-county basis,” she said. She thanked Bashaw for his “diligent efforts” and “passion and hard work” on the issue and welcomed the opportunity for collaboration with him and others to find solutions.

Bashaw has said that the goal of the resolution is to avoid removing thousands of acres of agricultural land in favor of solar farms for 30 to 50 years, land that may also have the potential for other development opportunities.

The resolution itself alluded to the Paris Solar Farm which covers 5,350 acres, of which 1,500 acres contain the equipment for solar energy production. The solar farm, which is expected to generate 200 megawatts, enough to power some 38,000 homes, occupies 6.5% of the town’s total acreage or 23,040 and 8.3% of the 18,000 acres available for agricultural applications, according to the resolution. The solar farm is expected to begin operating next year.

`Red herring' rationale

During deliberations, Bashaw said he found Kerkman’s comments “interesting” and “now, the red herring that is most important is how we dispose of solar panels.”

Bashaw wasn't buying Kerkman's rationale. He said if she was concerned about how to dispose of the panels, he had never heard her express it as more than a million panels were being installed at the Paris Solar Farm.

The county, he said, has about 60,000 homes, including apartments, of which 164 are served by each megawatt generated and that each megawatt takes up five acres of land. He questioned the motivation behind her veto wondering whether she'd rather have the consuming of "agricultural lands in lieu of utilizing other alternatives for solar energy.”

Bashaw said that to provide the power necessary "we would have to create three Paris Solar Farms in Kenosha County – three of these massive facilities to provide the power needs that can no longer be provided in other ways."

He questioned why the county would not want to have an advisory resolution that considers alternate locations for solar energy and alternate applications while preserving the environment.

“I ask you to overturn this veto,” he said.

`Waste of time'

Berg questioned Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone about the last time a county executive vetoed a County Board decision. According to Cardamone, the last interdiction was issued in 2009.

“It dealt with the 2010 budget. There was a line item specifically related to a provision that the board had put in during the budget process to provide (County Board) supervisors with county health insurance without a contribution to premiums,” Cardamone said.

At the time, then-County Executive Jim Kreuser vetoed the zero-contribution plan, restoring the 15% contribution for County Board supervisors originally proposed for the 2010 budget, according to a report in the Kenosha News. Berg called Kerkman’s veto of Bashaw’s resolution a waste of time.

“Think about that. This County Board tried to use taxpayer dollars to have free health insurance. Yet, we’re sitting here worrying about solar panels,” Berg said. “This is what we’re at today? And, we’re going to veto somebody’s little … advisory resolution? This a waste of our time. And the fact that we’re here having to discuss this is ridiculous. We have better things to be doing than this.”

Veto `appalling'

An incredulous Gentz said he was disappointed with Kerkman, who was not at the meeting.

“Basically, her veto is saying that ... our voice doesn’t really matter. Our constituents’ voices don’t really matter,” Gentz said.

He said for that last four to six years the board has battled to be on “sides.”

“That’s ridiculous. We should be here doing the county’s business. And, we have sides,” he said. “Well, you know what? On this, some people from different sides got together and it passed. What a revelation.

“And then, it gets vetoed. An advisory resolution gets vetoed by the executive,” he said. “That’s appalling. Appalling.”

Gentz then criticized Kerkman for not knowing how to “pick your battles.”

“Because this battle is a ridiculous one to pick and I’m offended as a County Board supervisor, not only to have to have this discussion, but that this veto was put forward,” he said.

