A Kenosha County panel approved a grant to fund the continued renovation of the Kemper Center’s exterior, a contribution to repair roads near a solar farm and just over $16 million in bonding for capital projects Thursday night.

The Finance and Administration Committee voted 5-0 approving a $33,675 community development block grant from the City of Kenosha for the historic Kemper Center building at 6501 Third Ave.

The block grant will be applied to the third phase of an ongoing project for exterior improvements to the site to halt water seepage and interior damage. The multi-phase project involves tuck pointing and repairing the building’s brick and stone.

The $265,000 renovation phase, which began in April, also aims to repair and prevent future damage caused by squirrels that have compromised the wood structures, along with the painting exterior wood. Work is expected to be completed before the end of the year, according to contractors.

The committee unanimously accepted a $50,000 contribution from OneEnergy Renewables, which is developing a 7.5-megawatt solar energy system on 34 acres on two farmland parcels in Wheatland. Developers of Silver Lake Solar WI, LLC, located just north of highways 50 and 83 near the Fox River and south of Highway K, are contributing the funds for a road resurfacing project, which has a total cost of $100,000 according to county highway officials.

The funds would be applied to road paving to address the wear and tear, especially from increased truck traffic along Highway K, about 3,000 feet east of Highway W.

Borrowing $16 million

The panel also gave approval to a resolution authorizing issuance of $16,035,500 in general obligation promissory notes to borrow money for most previously approved capital projects, including road and highway improvements, bridges, along with grants for the Kenosha Area Business Alliance.

According to Greg Johnson, senior municipal advisor with Ehlers, the county’s bond counsel agency, interest rates for borrowing would between 3.4 % to just under 4%.

If approved by the County Board next week, a conference with the rating agency would take place at the end of the month and notes would be sold on Aug. 15. The closing date is estimated for Sept. 6, the day the county would receive the funds, he said.

Some projects on hold

The borrowing plan, however, won’t be funding some major projects already approved by the board for this year, including several replacements, including Brookside Care Center’s generator, a communication tower and generator at the county center and an overhaul of the heating, ventilation and cooling system at the county’s detention center.

Patricia Merrill, county finance director, said that those projects will move forward, but have been postponed to next year.

“For example, the Brookside generator replacement, we’re reducing by $500,000. The bid documents are almost complete. They will go out to the public in 2023," she said. "When those bids are received and determined what we’re going to do, one may be awarded, but the most that will happen is a down payment on it.”

Also on hold is a series of highway design projects and the replacement of triaxial trucks for public works.

She said that “supply chain” issues have held up ordering of the vehicles.

“The expectation is … we might be able to order these by the end of the year, but nothing will be expended until 2024,” she said.

Authorized parcel sales

In other business, the committee approved a resolution authorizing the sale of four "remnant" parcels resulting from an earlier realignment of Highway F, including three in the Village of Twin Lakes.

Two are located south of Highway F (Bassett Road) with one at 3.27 acres west of Karrow Road, valued at $153,700; and the other just over 3 acres east of Pond Road valued at $153,000 in the village.

A third parcel, at 5.77 acres and valued at $190,400, is located north of Highway F and west of Veterans Memorial Park.

The last parcel, just over half an acre and the smallest of the four at a value of $5,600, is in the Town of Randall north of the border with Twin Lakes and west of the park.

