A Kenosha County collaborative effort has successfully placed 52 children in permanent homes following the surge in parental rights termination cases four years ago due in large part to the opioid epidemic.

The effort has also saved the county nearly $1 million, according to District Attorney Michael Graveley who presented an update to the Judiciary and Law Committee Wednesday night.

“Project Permanency”, a partnership with the district attorney’s office, circuit court system, Department of Human Services and county elected officials sought to address the local crisis, which led to more than doubling of the number of children in the county’s foster care system in 2019. At that time, Graveley reported to communities throughout the county the sharp uptick in the number of termination of parental rights proceedings, as the drug addictions grew and parents were unable to care for their children.

“We did not have the resources in the DHS office, or frankly, in the court system or social services to handle that,” Graveley told the committee.

Graveley said interdepartmental efforts combined with the board’s approval of more than $100,000 over a 2 ½-year-period to fund a half-time “TPR” prosecutor — in addition to the full-time prosecutor already working on cases — enabled children to have “permanent homes in all 52 of those cases.”

Graveley said two children were able to return to their parents which is a “victory as well.” He said the number of parental rights termination cases has since dropped back to the previous 50 per year average.

Terminations of parental rights in Kenosha County, he said, are pursued only if a child has been unsuccessfully placed in foster care for two years and parents not complying with guidance from the courts and social services.

“In other words, they were not able to satisfy first the department (of human services) and then finally a jury that they could adequately care for their kids,” he said. “We only pursue termination of parental rights cases when we have an adoptive resource ready and willing the moment TPR occurs to be able to be the permanent home for that child.”

Graveley, who cited a county social services analysis of the program, said the streamlining built in to helping children find homes also reduced the amount of time they were in the foster care system by “about six months” per child.

The program included a judge who took the civil cases “front and center,” said Graveley, to schedule them.

“So that was a huge help,” he said. The addition of the half-time prosecutor enabled cases to be worked on as the full-time prosecutor was in court either at trial or hearing. Most important, however, were the changes made to how the division of children and family services monitored the progress of parents over the two-year period, according to Graveley.

Parents not making “substantial improvement” in the first year were placed on a “dual path” for those at high risk for termination of their parental rights, Graveley said.

“They were still working to try to unify those children with their parents, but at the same time, they were beginning to collect the information … and start the (TPR) process,” he said. “Previously, the department had always waited until that entire time had expired.”

According to the analysis, the funding investment has resulted in a “huge savings” or $978,120, to the county, he said. Graveley credited the “forward leadership” of county executives and the board. While the efforts were cost-saving, he emphasized the effect the effort ultimately has had on children's lives.

“If you think about the impact on a life, that’s how I want you to first think about this,” he said. “Six months earlier. These kids in their childhood got that permanent home that they deserved and that had finally come.”

