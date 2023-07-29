Kenosha County Board leaders have begun a review of a more than decade-old ethics code. The proposed changes call for a single policy for conduct for elected officials and staff.

The Executive Committee discussed, but did not act on the proposed changes at its meeting Thursday night. The county has separate ethics policies for elected employees and staff. The county’s policy structure is uncommon when it comes to such codes, according to Sam Hall, an attorney with the Madison-based firm of Crivello Carlson, who was hired to review and recommend changes.

Hall said the county is ahead of other municipalities, when it comes to such policies and that policies vary depending on the municipality.

“Traditionally, what we see is a single ethics code that governs elected officials and employees alike. There isn’t a double standard. It’s the same rules that apply to everyone,” he said.

During discussions, Hall said that the fact that the county had two codes leaves it “susceptible” because while elected officials are restricted in what they can reveal from closed session meetings, “they don’t really restrict staff.”

“(Elected officials) know that that’s confidential and that’s not to be shared. That’s part of the ethics code,” he said. “But there’s staff that sits in those sessions, as well.”

Supervisor Mark Nordigian wondered whether those appointed to county advisory boards and commissions should also be included in the proposed policy.

Nordigian, who chairs the public works committee, referred to Supervisor Brian Thomas who spoke earlier to give an update on activities of the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission, including the disruptive behavior between a County Board supervisor and a commissioner coming from the embattled panel in recent weeks.

Thomas, who along with Supervisor Andy Berg, is one of two County Board representatives on the commission, said the supervisor, who had access to the private phone numbers and emails of fellow commissioners, posted them publicly on social media encouraging the public to contact them. Thomas, chair of the Legislative Committee, did not refer to Berg by name.

Thomas described the exchanges at the July 13 meeting as “combative” and that the public reaction that followed, particularly on social media, was not what county leaders and the community would want from the commission. He said commissioners should be included “in every part of our ethics code.”

“Since the county executive appoints, we approve commissioners at all levels – they should be held to the same level of (accountability) that we are, as well as, employees of the county,” he said.

Supervisor Brian Bashaw, Judiciary and Law chair, wondered whether there was a “check and balance” on legal counsel.

Hall said the new policy and accompanying ordinance intends to take pressure off of the office to avoid conflicts of interest.

“The Corporation Counsel’s office would be the point person on that, but the way that this is designed is that if it’s for something that occurred already ... the Corporation Counsel’s office has no choice but to seek outside counsel,” Hall said.

Thomas later questioned whether there were types of violations that would be “better suited” to investigations by peers and a mechanism by which a panel could be formed to handle them in a timely manner without the expense of outside legal counsel.

Hall said in the case of employees, steps for investigating a violation are already in place. When it comes to elected officials, an investigation can be more difficult, he said.

“If you actually want to hold an elected official accountable, elected officials are accountable to their constituents,” Hall said.

While employees can be disciplined and terminated, a provision in the state law to remove supervisors has a “high burden” that is difficult to meet. Hall questioned what purpose would be served if a tribunal were assembled to investigate local elected officials.

“What is the teeth to be imposed against that elected official for not conforming to the rules or to the norms or to the best interests of the community, because I don’t think you can do anything,” he said.

Hall although the County Board could go through the legislative process of removing an elected official or to censure an individual, “there’s really no teeth to anything,” he said.

Even more difficult is removing another official from elected to office, such as the county executive, sheriff, register of deeds, among others.

Last fall, the Finance and Administration Committee sought legal advice on whether then-Sheriff David Beth could be reprimanded after independent investigations found he failed to follow proper channels by unilaterally approving close to $22,000 in jail staff bonuses. The incident triggered the recommendation to review county's ethics policies.

The investigations did not result in criminal charges or findings of misconduct against Beth. At the time, Cardamone said he could find no viable legal theory by which the county could reprimand Beth short of an expensive civil suit.

Aaron Karow, the Planning and Development Committee chair, asked about Hall’s rationale against recommending an ethics board as part of the policy.

“My personal view from seeing this is they end up becoming jokes. They get used for political purposes and that swings in all different directions depending on which way the wind is blowing,” Hall said. “And, at the end of the day, I think either people become numb to it and they don’t care because it’s just the next witch hunt. Or, everybody just completely disengages.”

Thomas said the proposed policy should include what type of information could be shared over social media. Hall said this was already addressed in the policy although not specifically pointing to social media.

Thomas said that in the case of the equity commission contact information of commissioners was shared on social media, but had not been made available to the public and is redacted when the candidates for appointment turn in applications. Commissioners have shared their contact information with each other, however, for communication purposes, according to Thomas.

Supervisor Terry Rose, who chairs the finance committee, disagreed with the practice of keeping confidential the contact information of panel members who advise the county on public policy.

“I don’t see that as confidential. Why should it be? Those people should hear things privately and publicly,” he said.

Supervisor Erin Decker, County Board vice chair, asked for clarification of the policy’s restrictions on election campaign items, including whether supervisors could wear buttons in county buildings during an election year something Hall said he would research and report back.

Also under consideration in the policy revision is increasing the value from $25 to $50 for non-monetary gifts or donations, such as, but not limited to food or flowers.