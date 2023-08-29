BRISTOL— Homeless individuals frequenting Kenosha County’s park system isn’t something new, but one that has come to the forefront in recent weeks, according to the parks director.

Matt Collins said he has had contact with four homeless people on county properties – three who are regulars at county parks and one at the Kenosha County Center, at highways 45 and 50, who he said visits the county building and parks outside in a “routine spot” during regular business hours.

“We just start to know who these individuals are. Most of them, they’re following all county rules, county ordinances. They go about their day,” Collins said during a discussion before the Public Works and Facilities Committee Monday night. “Most of the general public would have probably no idea if they’re even homeless or not.”

He said the parks division has a partnership with the Sharing Center, a non-profit social services agency that serves western Kenosha County, and his staff have come to rely upon the agency for services that include assisting homeless individuals. Parks staff hand out Sharing Center flyers that explain both in English and in Spanish, its services, which include its food pantry, clothing and household items, a resource center, rent and utility assistance, crisis services and legal assistance, among them.

The Parks Department also consults with county and state agencies to assist with veterans, and those with mental health and special needs. Collins said his own philosophical approach is that if they are not a “safety issue” and are following the county’s ordinances, staff’s aim is to assist them with referrals to the center or other appropriate agency.

“They’re much more equipped to make sure these individuals know resources that are available to them within Kenosha County, our other neighboring communities for food support, maybe permanent shelter opportunities that are there,” he said. “If they’re a veteran, when I’m in touch with our local VA centers … that’s what we do in our parks division, is try to either have those nonprofits take the lead."

Unfortunately, said Collins, many times people don’t want the services.

“And that has to be their personal choice to take that support,” Collins said. “There’s nothing we can do to force upon them housing or residence or to take on any of those opportunities as we see it.”

He said, however, if a situation turns into one that jeopardizes the public’s safety, staff contacts the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Collins said that internally, while staff and the parks leadership team routinely have conversations about what they can do to help, they’re instructed to remove themselves if they feel their lives and safety are at risk.

“Tempers can flare up with even constituents and we never want to escalate a situation,” he said. “We don’t want to be perceived as the bad people in these situations and we also know that there’s other professionals that have been trained to deal with these.”

According to county ordinance, no camping, erecting of tents or sleeping overnight is allowed without permits in the parks, which all close at 10 p.m. Those in the parks after curfew without written permission are in violation. Permits to stay after the parks close have been issued for special events, such as, Boundless Adventures’ “night climb”, or for star gazing at Pringle Nature Center. There are no ordinances penalizing people for leaving belongings in county parks overnight.

Staff working with community social service agencies have also reflected on the positive interactions, including two homeless individuals at Kemper Center “who got the help they needed,” he said.

In another instance, parks staff developed a relationship two years ago with a homeless man who became their “eyes and ears,” he said. The man lived in his vehicle, followed the rules, leaving the park at 10 p.m. and returned each day to the same parking stall, not bothering anyone.

“Actually, he built up a relationship with our county parks staff and reported other challenges our people went on (to address),” he said.