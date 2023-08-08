The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department will soon be rounding up lost dogs, cats, rabbits and even the errant cow, among others, in the towns of Randall, Paris and Wheatland, according to proposed contracts for the municipalities.

The towns, which receive general law enforcement services from the sheriff’s department, will add animal control services in their contracts, according to intergovernmental agreements that will be considered by the county’s Finance and Administration Committee Thursday night.

The contracts were unanimously approved by the Judiciary and Law Committee on Aug. 2. They will then go to the County Board for final consideration later this month.

The respective town boards approved the agreements earlier this summer with the department, which currently has a licensed humane officer. That officer is also a sworn deputy, according to Capt. Eric Klinkhammer. The department will have a second deputy/humane officer who is undergoing training in October for licensing, he said.

The contract requires that the municipalities pay a $65.89 hourly rate and any overtime costs associated with requests for humane officer services and would be billed quarterly by the county. Services for animal control would be provided depending on availability of the licensed humane officer.

When available, the humane officer would be expected to respond to requests for animal control within a “reasonable amount of time” and would have discretion to determine citations, quarantines and impoundment of animals as necessary. The officer will also have the authority to determine whether medical care is needed along with transportation and storage decisions, according to the proposed agreement.

The Wisconsin Humane Society facility in Kenosha would be used to keep animals when possible, according to the contract. The towns, however, would be responsible for the costs and fees incurred for the care of the animals if referred to the humane society or other facility.

The sheriff’s department negotiated contracts with the towns after the previous animal control service went out of business, according to Klinkhammer. The towns formerly contracted with Claws and Paws for services, he said.

“They are now defunct and there is no other animal control contractors that can handle municipalities in our county,” he said. Similar agreements are already in place with three villages in the county.

“So basically, we’ll provide animal control services and we will track the time spent on those calls,” he said.

Deputies typically are able to take lost pets and other domesticated animals that are generally calm to the local humane society, according to Klinkhammer.

“The problem comes when it’s a dog that’s uncatchable or a horse or a pig or any of those animals and we have to call in the animal control, a trained officer,” he said.

With no independent animal control organization serving the county, the department decided it needed to train its own staff.

“I think it’s a long time coming that we need to have trained law enforcement officers who can handle those investigations, as well as, those calls of uncontrolled animals,” he said.

Klinkhammer said equipment needed to perform services has also been purchased, with the villages and towns agreeing to split the costs – about $1,600 – six ways.

Supervisors wondered how the humane officers would handle a bovine that wanders away from a farm and into the roadway, something not uncommon in rural areas.

“Our priority for livestock is to keep the road safe and make sure that animal doesn’t damage other people’s property or hurt anyone,” he said. “Once that animal is contained, then they can have somebody start the investigation to figure out whose cow this is.”

Klinkhammer said if officers can’t immediately locate the owner, farmers in the area have been more than willing to keep the animal until they do.

“They all work together out there. And 99% of the time, they’re going to say yes.”

