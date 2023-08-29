BRISTOL – Kenosha County’s Veterans Services director has quit “under duress” following an eight-year career.

Aloysius “Ali” Nelson tendered his resignation via his attorney, according a letter dated Aug. 13 to the county and obtained by the Kenosha News through open records request. While the former director’s exact reasons for leaving are unclear, it comes following an incident in July which he was alleged to have confronted a man in Silver Lake Park. The Kenosha News has also filed an open records request with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department for information on the incident.

“Mr. Nelson submitted his letter of resignation on August 13 after having been on administrative leave since July 19. Services to veterans in the community have continued uninterrupted, with the office under the oversight of Assistant Director Jennifer Blasi,” Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman said in a prepared statement.

William Sulton, Nelson’s attorney said Tuesday he did not have “any comment” on his client’s resignation. However, in a letter of resignation submitted by Sulton to Clara Tappa, the county’s human resources director, Sulton indicates Nelson’s resignation was “made under duress”, but did not waive “any claims or causes of action against the county, without limitation to wrongful termination, and due process.”

“Mr. Nelson resigns solely to mitigate the anticipated damages and other losses to the county,” Sulton said.

County administration and County Board supervisors, were advised regarding the potential for litigation in the matter, according to discussions before the Public Works and Facilities Committee Monday night.

The incident was aired as the committee called on parks administration to address the issue of homelessness and what its staff has done to assist homeless individuals they encounter in county parks, including referring them to non-profit organizations and other agencies with resources to serve them.

“We actually went out of our way to try other avenues – through the Great Lakes Naval Base (in Illinois), through the Capt. James Lovell VA (federal health care center) and there’s other people that are very equipped to deal with homeless veterans within our community,” said Parks Director Matt Collins. “And, they have also made multiple attempts to try to get this individual this help and services.”

Collins said, however, that “at the end of the day, it’s going to have to be upon them to take advantage of those opportunities.”

Supervisor Brian Thomas pressed Collins on the details over what transpired prior incident, which was apparently captured on video, saying that it sounded as though Nelson had been out at the park previously to speak with the man. Collins said that Nelson had been there, but that he did not have specific dates. According to Collins, the former veterans services director had been at the park to speak with the individual within the week prior to the confrontation. Collins said a constituent had notified county officials about the man who was reportedly living in the park.

Supervisor Laura Belsky cautioned Thomas and the committee that they not further discuss the issue as the county could have a “legal situation” on its hands because Nelson had hired an attorney and the incident could be subject to future litigation.

“I think we should be very cautious on the details of what transpired so that we protect the county (in the event litigation occurs),” she said.

“I guess I would like to know more of that story because it was such a volatile moment for all three individuals that were there, and probably many more,” Thomas said, asking for more background, including whether the individual “may be harassing people.”

Belsky again interjected.

“I want to know the story, too,” said Belsky. “But because there is a potential legal case here, I think we should be very cautious on what we ask and what we respond to.”

Thomas said, however, that what he was asking is already in the public domain and that he thought it would be helpful to know what happened prior to the incident and how county staff had interacted with the individual in the park. Collins, did not answer further questions, indicating that they needed to be addressed by the county’s Corporation Counsel.

“I don’t think this kind of issue is going to go away in the future … hopefully we learn something from it, as well,” Thomas said. “It sounds like what you’re doing is excellent, though.”

Dressed in Navy uniform, Kenosha County Veterans Services Director Ali Nelson speaks at the October 2021 dedication of the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park.

Nelson began his tenure as veterans services director with the county in 2015, when he was hired to replace Derrell Greene, who had retired. Nelson had previously served in a similar capacity for four years for Racine County.

He served in the U.S. Navy for 28 years before retiring as a command master chief in 2010. While with the Navy, he served largely in logistics and administrative roles, including during the first gulf war. His deployments included to the Arabian Gulf, Western Pacific, North Atlantic, the Mediterranean, Indian Ocean and the Caribbean. Overseas assignments included naval communications stationing in Keflavik, Iceland and forward deployment in Yokosuka, Japan.

A shore assignment at Great Lakes Naval Station in North Chicago later brought him and his wife to Kenosha where they settled upon his retirement. Last October, Nelson was elected president of the County Veterans Services Officers of Wisconsin, a statewide organization that advocates for military veterans and their families.

