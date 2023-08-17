BRISTOL— A commissioner has tendered her resignation from an embattled Kenosha County panel charged with tackling issues of racism and equity.

Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission nominees Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission nominee Alayna Arrington speaks at the Executive Committee meeting Thursday night. The comm…

Alayna Arrington, who was appointed by County Executive Samantha Kerkman and confirmed by the County Board in late April to serve on the the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission, was on the panel less than four months. Following a roll call of commissioners at Thursday's meeting held at the County Center, 19600 75th St. in Bristol, Xavier Solis, the commission's chair, announced that Arrington had tendered her resignation last week. He did not indicate why. The Kenosha News has requested a copy of Arrington's resignation letter.

On July 20, the last meeting she attended, the commission had drawn the ire of social justice groups concerned the panel had intended to rescind a 2020 resolution approved by the County Board that declared racism a public health crisis. The commission voted 5-2 to request all reports, including, research data and meeting minutes of committees and groups related to the declaration. Arrington abstained.

Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission Kenosha County Board Supervisor Brian Thomas, left, explains that he requested data and additional information forming the basis for a 2020 Co…

Arrington was the first and only Black female member appointed to the commission, an issue raised by previous commissioners who have since resigned. She is the fourth member to resign from the panel this year. Commission vacancies came in March as then- commissioners Derrell Greene and Brad Backer resigned within days of each other in protest of Kerkman’s picks of Solis and A. Brian Gonzales, vice chair of the commission. A third member, Mimi Yang, resigned due to time constraints. Both Greene and Backer had criticized Kerkman for attempting to undermine the commission and for not having considering the racial make-up of the panel, which had yet to have an African American woman on it.

Arrington is the daughter of former Kenosha County Board Supervisor David Arrington, the first African American man on the board. She is also the granddaughter of the late Kenosha civil rights leader the Rev. Olen Arrington Jr., who was the first African American to serve on the Kenosha Unified School Board.

Supervisor Terry Rose who submitted Alayna Arrington's nomination to the county executive earlier this spring expressed surprise after learning of Arrington's resignation Thursday night.

"I'm very sorry to hear that. I thought she was an outstanding young woman for the commission," he said. "I'm very disappointed in that she could have brought good contribution to the work of the commission."

Rose said he would also be contacting her to find out why she resigned.

"I'll ask her to reconsider, but I'd respect her decision," he said, if he could not convince her to return.

Rose has said he initially thought to nominate her father, but the elder Arrington convinced Rose to support his daughter, a Carthage College graduate who holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s degree in business design and innovation.

women Alayna Arrington.jpg Alayna Arrington, a recent Carthag College graduate, smiles after receiving a 150 Years of Women at Carthage scholarship at the event Friday n…

Reached late Thursday, Arrington would not say why she resigned. Her commission was to have expired on Dec. 31, 2024.

"I don't have a comment at this time," she said.

VIDEO GALLERY: From the "Moving Forward to Sustainable Change" forum Kindness Week forum introduction Kindness Week forum: Building Our Future Kindness Week forum: Coalition for Dismantling Racism Kindness Week forum: Congregations United to Serve Humanity Kindness Week forum: Forward Latino Kindness Week forum: Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission Kindness Week Forum: Leaders of Kenosha Kindness Week forum: Kenosha NAACP Kindness Week forum: City of Kenosha Action Road Map Remembering the Rev. Olen Arrington Jr., Kindness Week founder