Koerri Elijah, a popular local social media content creator, is running to become Kenosha's 51st mayor.

Elijah, a Kenosha native and 2007 Reuther Central High School graduate whose full name is Koerri Elijah Washington, filed his declaration of candidacy Tuesday. He requested to appear on ballots as Koerri Elijah.

Candidates for mayor can begin circulating nominating papers later this year. If required, a primary would take place in February 2024 before the spring election.

Elijah, who turns 35 in September, hopes to succeed Mayor John Antaramian, who recently announced he will not seek another term as the leader of one of the state’s largest cities.

Elijah gained an online following for livestreaming from his skateboard the violence and destruction that occurred in Kenosha after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August 2020

In the months and years following the unrest Elijah maintained his presence on social media by streaming community events and interviewing local leaders.

Elijah, a father of two children who has attended classes at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and Gateway Technical College, said he believes it's time for change in Kenosha. Elijah, who has worked in local restaurants and retail stores, said he brings a different set of experiences to the race for mayor.

"For too long it’s been business as usual at the expense of the citizens' quality of life. There’s no time better than now for critical, creative, and tech savvy thinking," Elijah said in his campaign announcement.

During an interview Elijah said he's excited to get into the race and believes young and working class people have a pulse on what the community needs.

"When it comes down to getting stuff done in the city people just want someone who cares about everyone," Elijah said.

"I think the city needs to re-evaluate its target audience," Elijah said. "A lot of people in my age bracket — millennials — that I know have either moved away, come from an established family and still live here, or are really just trying to make it."

If elected, Elijah said the the development and transformational plans for Uptown and Downtown would be "guided by someone with a forward-thinking vision."

"Buildings are nice. Infrastructure is nice. But who is going to occupy the infrastructure and what companies are going to come in? And are these companies going to help service the community and give back to the community, or are these companies that are going to come in and run with business as usual?" Elijah said. "I've been here my entire life. We know how people feel about how the power structure makes decisions. It's like an unspoken thing that you're not supposed to talk about but everybody knows about."

Elijah said he will run as an independent and that people often incorrectly assume where he stands politically.

"I feel like people think I'm a decent representative of what we have to offer and what we can be," Elijah said. "I've been independent. I've voted across all political spectrums. I'm really an issue person. I'm a person who likes to hear what is there on the table, decipher what I can from it and see if it's been done before and make an educated decision based off the actual facts not based off of who is brining the information."

Elijah said he hopes young people come out and voice their concerns during the campaign.

"I'm sure a lot people will be saying 'maybe he doesn't have enough education' or 'how much experience does he really have?' I have the millennial experience. We've dealt with so much," Elijah said. "It is our turn. ... The older generations have been hoarding power and hoarding control and not wanting to share or bring up everyone behind them."

Elijah said he understands "analog and knows digital" and can help bridge the divide.

"I understand old folks and meme culture," Elijah said, adding people of all ages watch his online content.

If elected, Elijah would be the first Black mayor of Kenosha.

"It means a lot," Elijah said. "I like to go to schools and talk to kids and encourage kids to be able to reach their dreams and not let anything hold them back. I feel like me doing this will definitely inspire kids in the city and maybe all over the country."

Kyle Flood, a former Kenosha Unified School District School Board member and local activist, is serving as Elijah's campaign manager.

Elijah is now the third candidate to officially enter the race. Elijah is running against City Plan Commissioner Lydia Spottswood, who announced her candidacy earlier this month, and Ald. David Bogdala, who announced in June month that he is running for mayor.