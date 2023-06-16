A panel charged with tackling issues of racism and equity tabled discussion Thursday on a Kenosha County Board-approved resolution that declared racism a public health crisis and its need to work to halt racial disparities in the county.

During a meeting of the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission, dozens of residents concerned over why the panel would revisit the issue — or even possibly recommend that the board rescind it — showed up. The item was tabled as some members said they needed more information, including data and other supporting documentation for the resolution, which the board passed in August 2020.

Supervisor Brian Thomas, one of two County Board members on the commission, said the resolution’s appearance came following a conversation with another commissioner last month.

“I thought it might be helpful if the new commissioners had some documentation from the county executive – that would be the previous county executive – and previous elected County Board on any data or documentation or any other information that led them to the resolution,” he said.

The majority of members are new to the commission following appointments and confirmations earlier this spring after three members quit. Last year, two other members also left the panel, including the chair of the group. Last month, the body elected new members Xavier Solis and Brian Gonzales, as chair and vice-chair, respectively.

Additional information, ‘better direction’

Thomas said he thought the additional information would give the commission “a better direction” on the original intent for the resolution. Thomas was not on the County Board in 2020.

Thomas said he couldn’t find other background information on how the resolution came about. He added he would like to know in order to better understand how it relates to the commission’s purview on topics for which it has been asked to explore in terms of equity – law enforcement, housing, education and health care.

“I appreciate all the comments that everybody shared with us tonight, but there was no attempt to discredit or disclaim any of the facts that you all expressed or personal opinions that you shared,” he said. “So, there was some misunderstanding in how it was presented (on) the agenda. That certainly wasn’t the intent.”

The commission is expected to ask the county executive’s office for the documentation with a discussion to take place at its July 20 meeting.

Prior to tabling the issue, more than a dozen residents spoke out, including some who questioned what the intent was in revisiting the resolution, which was part of the basis for the commission’s creation two years ago.

In line or resign

Gayle Clark-Taylor said she was “thrilled” to see the commission included in the discussion of racism’s public health crisis, an idea she had suggested the commission unite behind.

‘“Everyone should be on the same page and so if anyone is not on the same page, does not believe the truth of the statement, you shouldn’t go looking at stats,” she said. “You should resign from this commission.”

She said the resolution was the “basis for all the work that this commission will be doing.”

She called the placing of the issue on the agenda an “underground offense”, one meant to “hamstring the commission so they cannot do effective work,” and eventually get rid of it.”

Juan Torres, a teacher and former Kenosha Unified School Board member, told the commission “it’s not right to say there is no racism.”

“That’s like me saying, I eat three meals a day, 365 days a year and there’s no hungry children in Kenosha,” he said. “I’m a teacher and I know there are hungry children in Kenosha.”

According to Veronica King, Kenosha NAACP executive officer, should the county somehow rescind its stance over public health crises of racism, it could jeopardize federal funding, including the county’s disproportionate minority confinement grant issued by the Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency and Prevention. The county, she said, is also looking to increase its hiring of minorities in law enforcement.

“OK, how are we going to attract minority law enforcement officers to this community, if we’re saying racism isn’t a public health issue?” she said. “So, it’s OK to be some ignorant, but let’s not be plumb ignorant and make such a foolish decision.”

Sarah Kirby said that as a white woman she had suffered severe pregnancy complications, but was fortunate to have “good insurance and access to high-quality health care.” Citing the Wisconsin Department of Health Services statistics, pregnancy related death rates for Black women are five times higher than that of white mothers.

“The infant mortality rate for Black babies in Wisconsin is the highest in the nation and consistently increased every year since 2011,” she said.

She added that since the county’s resolution was passed, measures have yet to be taken to address the disparity.

Jennie Tunkieicz, retired chief of staff for former County Executive Jim Kreuser, called on commissioners to be aware that maternal and infant mortality are not just crises nationwide, but in Kenosha County, as well. She cited the recent death of Olympic medalist Tori Bowie, who was eight months pregnant at the time. Multiple medical accounts indicate the cause was due to complications from childbirth. Reports pointed to eclampsia, a condition marked by spikes in blood pressure and seizures in late pregnancies, along with respiratory distress.

“Those issues disproportionately impact women of color in our nation and the racism-as-a-public health crisis resolution is one that just helps everyone draw attention to the fact that we need to examine all of the systems that contribute to the health and well being of our citizens,” she said.

GRE award

During the meeting, Tunkieicz’s name was also on the agenda as the commission was set to discuss the Gender and Racial Equity award named in her honor. Adelene Greene, who retired as director of the county’s workforce development division in 2016, was the first to be honored when she received the award last year.

The award was discussed as the commission sought clarity on a nomination and selection process, which could begin this month and continue into July before a final selection is made in August. More than once, Solis also mentioned that the commission could look into renaming the award, which drew several audible complaints from people in the audience. He said that he was giving the commission information that was provided to him.

Supervisor Andy Berg said he could not support a renaming of the award as it was just established a year ago and would be disingenuous to the person for whom it was named “and what she did for this community and this county.”

Tunkieicz was Kenosha County’s first female chief of staff, the highest-ranking, non-elected administration position. She served for Kreuser who retired last year after 14 years in office.

In other business, the commission discussed holding some of its regular meetings at the Kenosha County Center, with the first expected to take place in September.

