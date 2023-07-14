Members of the Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission clashed during the public comment portion of a meeting Thursday evening.

The main item on the meeting's agenda included discussion and possible action on renaming the Jennie Tunkieicz Award For Gender And Racial Equity.

The award was created in April 2022 by former Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser. Tunkieicz served as Kenosha County’s first female chief of staff, the highest-ranking, non-elected administration position in county government.

Tunkieicz served for Kreuser, who retired last year after 14 years in office, and helped coordinate efforts to address racial disparities and equity issues in the county.

According Kreuser's executive order, the award "must be presented yearly in April in recognition of a person who has made a significant impact on equity, diversity and inclusion in Kenosha County government."

Oversight of the award, including the solicitation and selection of nominees, is conducted under the oversight of the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission with support from the Division of Human Resources.

Adelene Greene, who retired as director of the county’s workforce development division in 2016, was the first to be honored when she received the award last year.

The award was discussed last month by commissioners who sought clarity on a nomination and selection process when the idea of renaming the award arose.

Before commissioners ultimately voted 4-2 to delay giving out the award until it can be researched and renamed, members of the public addressed the commission in the Kenosha County Job Center at 8600 Sheridan Road.

Commissioners Andy Berg and Brian Thomas, both County Board supervisors, voted against the motion. Commissioners Xavier Solis, the commission's chairman, A. Brian Gonzales, Cortney Marshall and Duane O'Keefe voted for it.

Commissioners Elizabeth Garcia, Alayna Arrington and Justin Crosby were absent.

Tempers flare

During public comments members spoke out about the award and the commission.

"Given the very recent history of the award I urge you to affirm the current name and get on with soliciting nominees and awarding the best," said Gayle Clark-Taylor. "Do not make one of your first official acts one that creates more negativity and hoopla from this commission."

Heidi Helgeson said some commissioners are participating in "political retribution" against Kreuser "through renaming an award."

However, Tamara Weber expressed support for commissioners who attended the meeting and did not "cave in."

"I know that some people were encouraged not to come tonight so there would not be a quorum, so I appreciate those of you who did come tonight," Weber said.

When Raymond Roberts spoke during public comments, he began by what he said was quoting Solis and addressed the commissioner.

"If you can't handle people holding you accountable you shouldn't be doing this job. If you only listen to people when you like what they have to say you shouldn't be doing this job," Roberts said before Thomas stopped him.

"Citizens' comments are not intended to be anything personal with any of the commissioners or the two elected officials here. It's to deal with the topics that are going to be discussed at the meeting tonight," Thomas said. "I would say if your comments are going towards the chairman that you take that up at another time."

That's when Berg and Gonzales began to argue and talk over each other.

Gonzales said Berg has "nothing to say as co-commissioner."

Berg replied: "I have plenty to say, and (Roberts) can speak about whatever he's trying to speak about. I understand that personal attacks are not allowed, but he can speak about whatever he wants. It does not have to be on the agenda."

"The commissioner is being attacked. Since the commissioner is being attacked Mr. Berg you have no more to say," Gonzales countered.

"Show me where it says it needs to be on the agenda," Berg said. "What are you going to do about it if I continue to talk over you? Nothing. You're showing your colors right not by telling a citizen he can't speak anymore about what's (not) on the agenda and it's incorrect."

Gonzales said Berg was "way out of order."

"This is not your commission," Gonzales said.

Solis eventually stood and threatened to end the meeting. "I'll end the meeting now unless you calm down," he said.

Addressing Roberts, Solis said: "You come here and quote me as a public official. I'm not a public official. Now, if you have any issues with the chair, there will be a time and place. Here's the agenda. The agenda's about an award. You want to speak about an award, go ahead," Solis said.

Eventually, county legal counsel Jennifer Kopp asked "everybody take it down a minute" because "this is not productive."

"We do not limit topics of citizen comments to what is on the agenda. People are free to speak about whatever they need to on citizen comments because we don't limit those. However, you cannot direct individuals specifically on the board and you do not make personal attacks or make anything personal during citizen comments," Kopp said, adding the chair should be the one calling people out of order.

Roberts then continued speaking about his opposition to changing the name of the award.

"The topic is changing the name of this. I believe as a citizen that it's not being done in the right spirit on behalf of the community," Roberts said. "I think it's petty. I think it's small-minded. I think it's hurtful to the community."

Tunkieicz, who was not at the meeting, declined to comment when contacted about the matter.

Current County Executive Samantha Kerkman will have final say on the award's name and will take recommendations from the commission.