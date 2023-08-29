PLEASANT PRAIRIE – The Village Board approved amendments to the 2023 general fund budget for $172,000 in wage adjustments among other items during Monday’s meeting.

According to village documents, a compensation evaluation completed in spring 2023 resulted in wage adjustments for non-union employees, which began April 24.

The village previously budgeted $300,000 in the general government contingency account for the wage adjustments.

Later meeting time discussed

During Village Board comments, Trustee James Kedrow raised comments he said a resident made about moving meeting times to allow people working until 5 p.m. to attend. Currently Village Board meetings start at 5 p.m.

Village President John Steinbrink said they had “been down that road several times” over the years, holding meetings at numerous times with little improved attendance.

“I can’t imagine a time we haven’t met at,” Steinbrink said. “If it makes somebody happy, it makes somebody else unhappy.”

The idea was scheduled for a future agenda item.

New IT Director

Village Administrator Eric Rindfleisch announced that Chip Gehrke, who has been with the village for nearly two decades, had accepted the position of IT director.

Gehrke, who first started working with the village in 2005, is more than familiar to staff.

“I’ve been around,” Gehrke said. “I was part of the team that built this infrastructure from the ground up.”

He officially starts Tuesday. Gehrke highlighted his training with the state’s cyber security department.

“I look forward to serving the village and the general public and continue the great path the village is on, especially in the cybersecurity area,” Gehrke said.

Shell gas station amendments

Items related to the new Shell gas station on the state line and Café Zupas, to take over the former Corner Bakery location, also passed Monday.

A resident living near the proposed location for the Shell gas station, the northeast corner of the Sheridan Road and 128th Street intersection, raised concerns about light and noise for area residents.

Plans for the gas station were amended to include a barrier on the lot’s eastern border.

The new Café Zupas is planned to have 80 seats, employ up to 12 staff during peak periods and have 40 new hires. Locations typically operate from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with extended weekend hours, and are closed on Sundays.