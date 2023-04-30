Three Kenosha County executive nominees to the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission received the Executive Committee’s unanimous blessing, but a County Board supervisor nominee narrowly won support for consideration on the panel.

The committee voted 4-3 Thursday night approving County Board Supervisor Andy Berg’s nomination to the commission. Voting in favor of Berg were supervisors Aaron Karow, Brian Thomas, Mark Nordigian and Executive Committee Chair Gabe Nudo, who nominated him for the post on the nine-member commission.

Opposing Berg’s nomination were supervisors Erin Decker, Zach Rodriguez and Terry Rose.

Berg is expected to replace Supervisor Daniel Gaschke, one of two County Board members on the commission. The other is Thomas.

Gaschke, whose two-year term as a board liaison is coming to a close, according to Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone, staff to the Executive Committee. Cardamone said Gaschke had been asked if he wished to continue to serve but he declined “due to family commitments.”

Opposes Berg’s nomination

Prior to the vote, Supervisor John Poole, who is not on the committee, spoke against Berg’s nomination, alleging that Berg had lied about Poole’s military service. Poole challenged his colleagues to turn down Berg whose comments he described as “incendiary” and that he had the potential to incite a riot.

“I’m here to ask you to please vote no on Andy Berg’s nomination. He has lied about me saying I was not a Vietnam veteran – which he knew was a lie,” Poole said. “That’s not the kind of person we need on that commission.

“We don’t need people on this commission who will throw around incendiary comments and possibly get another riot in Kenosha,” Poole said. “We need people who will thoughtfully consider information presented and make rational decisions. And, I don’t think Supervisor Berg is that person.”

Committee unanimous on Kerkman nominations

Comprising the balance of commission also are members are non-elected members of the community.

The committee on Thursday night unanimously approved County Executive Samantha Kerkman’s three nominees including Alayna Arrington, Cortney Marshall and Duane O’Keefe for three commission vacancies, a task that appeared to be considerably less contentious than previous nominations.

Earlier this month, the County Board approved the nominations of Brian Gonzales, a retired Kenosha Police officer and Xavier Solis, a local attorney. Gonzales’ nomination was approved by a vote of 12-9 and Solis 15-6. Kerkman’s nominees drew backlash from local religious and civil rights leaders as well as commission members. Members of Congregations United to Serve Humanity, Leaders of Kenosha and Black Leaders Organizing Communities protested their appointments.

The latest commission vacancies came in March as now- former Commissioners Derrell Greene and Brad Backer resigned within days of each other in protest of Kerkman’s picks. A third member, Mimi Yang, resigned shortly after, citing time restraints. Both Greene and Backer had criticized Kerkman for attempting to undermine the commission for not filling the previous two vacancies in a timely manner and not considering the racial make-up of the panel, which has never had an African American woman on it.

Arrington

Arrington is the daughter of former Supervisor David Arrington, the first African American man on the County Board. The first Black resident elected to the board was Ruth DeLace Booth (now Dyson), who is currently on the Kenosha City Council. Arrington is also the granddaughter of the late Kenosha civil rights leader the Rev. Olen Arrington Jr., who was the first African American to serve on the Kenosha Unified School Board.

Rose, who nominated Alayna Arrington, had initially thought to nominate her father, but the elder Arrington convinced Rose to support his daughter, a Carthage College graduate who holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s degree in business design and innovation.

“I found her to be an outstanding individual. Well qualified. Very enthusiastic about the community and what’s good for it and suggested her name to the county executive,” Rose said. She is currently employed as a campus and community recruitment specialist, according her application. Arrington told the committee that she looks forward to “continuing conversation around racial equity and diversity.”

“It would be meaningful for me continuing doing this work … because it is historical in my family,” she said referencing her father and grandfather. “I look forward to continuing the work that they’ve done and that they’ve pioneered for diverse communities.”

Arrington would replace Yang and serve through Dec. 31, 2024, if confirmed, along with the others, by the County Board later this spring.

Marshall

Marshall, who is also African American, works as a real estate agent and as a Kenosha Unified educational support staff member.

A community volunteer, Marshall said he loves “stepping up and do whatever I can to help the community.”

“I look forward to serving at some point,” said Marshall, who would replace Backer, whose term would expire at the end of the year.

O’Keefe

O’Keefe, the owner of O’Keefe’s Automotive and a registered member of the Lac Courte Oreilles band of Chippewa, has raised five children in Kenosha, battled alcoholism and continues to recover. O’Keefe, who believes that hard work results in success, has been sober for 30 years.

“Myself, I think I have benefited a lot from Kenosha and I would like to give back a little bit and that would be to serve with this (commission),” he said.

He acknowledged to the committee he erred in indicating on his application that he had been nominated by Thomas and Gonzales.

“I ended up putting that I was nominated by two gentlemen,” he said. “I guess I didn’t know the difference between nomination and suggestion and it was a suggestion that I apply and not a nomination.”

During deliberations, Thomas alluded to an e-mail sent to supervisors that had referenced whether the supervisor had actually nominated O’Keefe, which he had not.

He told the committee he wanted to clarify that he had spoken with another person about O’Keefe’s qualifications to be on the commission. According to Thomas, O’Keefe appeared to be qualified as he was a minority and a successful business owner in the community and was open to answering any questions he had about the commission.

“So that was, I would say, probably the extent of my involvement to start with,” said Thomas.

He said he was glad that O’Keefe went through the application and committee process, adding that he believes that small business owners who are minorities “would bring a different perspective” to the commission.

“I appreciate you going through all the legwork to get here,” he told O’Keefe.

O’Keefe would replace Greene and would serve an initial term to expire on Dec. 31, 2024.

