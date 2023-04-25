SALEM — The Monday evening Community Library Board of Trustees meeting was packed with area residents voicing support and criticism of some of the materials offered at Salem Community Library.

The meeting, held in the Salem Lakes Building at 24615 89th St., included more than a dozen people who participated in the public comment portion. Many others sat and clapped to support speakers they agreed with. Others stood in the doorway when all the seats were filled.

Most spoke in favor of allowing novels and publications touching on issues such as race, equity, discrimination, gender and sexuality to be available for use in the public library. Others decried the availability of such materials and questioned who should be allowed to read or view them.

Board President Kevin Fitzgerald said Monday was the first time he’s ever experienced such a crowded meeting with so many impassioned members of the public. Fitzgerald said nothing on the agenda pertained to such matters but knew conversations about the meeting were circulating on social media.

Fitzgerald said he’s not sure what specific books some in the community are concerned about and that no one filed any kind of complaint prior to the meeting. Fitzgerald, who emphasized that there are clear adult and children’s sections in the library, said the Salem Community Library is independent of outside influences and is not interested in prohibiting or censoring materials some may find controversial.

“There is a form that the library has if somebody feels like a book is not in the right place or doesn’t belong in the library that a citizen can fill out,” Fitzgerald said. “Nobody had done that. Nobody had indicated any books to us so this is somewhat out of the blue.”

Fitzgerald said he didn’t expect the community library to face such debates because it’s not a school library.

“It’s a community library. We’re not going to be banning books,” Fitzgerald said. “A book might be moved from one area to the other but we’re not going to ban a book.”

Fitzgerald the public library has “all kinds of books” and it would be a “slippery slope to figure out what should be banned.”

No specific books

“Nobody brought up any book specifically that is in our children’s section,” Fitzgerald added. “If they had that concern they can bring it up to us and then we would look at it. Just because somebody makes a complaint doesn’t mean we will automatically move it.”

Fitzgerald said he’s still trying to figure out what the critics want from the board.

Still, Fitzgerald said he was impressed that for the most part “both sides were very respectful of the other.”

County Board Supervisor Tim Stocker spoke during the public comments portion. Stocker is a member of county’s Library System Board, which is separate from the Community Library Board of Trustees.

Stocker said there is a “growing outrage.”

“These issues are in your control and your responsibility,” Stocker said. “We’re asking you to make our libraries safe for our children. They should not have free access to adult material.”

Stocker also said libraries be “nonpartisan.”

“We ask that our librarians stop splitting our community into groups and promoting one group over another. Your policy says that you’re going to treat everybody equal and that has not been happening,” Stocker said.

Nearby resident and parent Gretchen Verhaalen spoke in support of the library.

“I fully support the rights of parents to monitor the books that their own children are reading and set limits upon what their own children read,” Verhaalen said. “I don’t believe that those parents’ rights to monitor their own children’s reading should supersede my rights to read or my children’s rights to be exposed to a variety of diverse perspectives.”

Verhaalen said the community library is not in an especially diverse area and reading allows her children to see life from a “variety of perspectives.”

“They have become better people and better citizens of the community by learning about different outlooks in things they might not normally learn about,” Verhaalen added. “This is my home library.”

Verhaalen added the library does an “excellent job” of offering a “variety of authors, a variety of different perspectives.”