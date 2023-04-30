During Tuesday’s Kenosha County vision session staff and administration discussed plans for doing things differently and updates for a number of projects.

Budget Director Barna Bencs said among the ideas under discussion with administration is, rather than meeting with representatives of bond rating agencies in Chicago, they would invite them to tour the various major developments in the county.

“We’d be having an on-site visit. I think it would be pretty pretty cool to be able to drive them around the county and show them all the development that’s gone on … so that they can see it with their own eyes rather than looking at a PowerPoint picture,” he said.

Sheriff David Zoerner spoke on the opioid epidemic and meeting the mother of a man who’s currently incarcerated and battling substance abuse. Zoerner said the man, who was serving time for drug-related charges, has taken advantage of programs marking milestones along the path toward recovery.

“His mother said he has completed 20 of these programs and they’re issued certificates and these are things they’re able to use with their probation agents and … their own personal milestones,” Zoerner said. “She said, it’s the first time she’s heard him so positive and she feels like she’s getting her son back … that was very nice and that’s a testament to what we’re doing in detentions.”

On law enforcement recruitment, Zoerner said the sheriff’s department is now down to just seven deputy vacancies, with offers to seven “who all have come through.” Currently, there are two vacancies for correctional officers.

“That’s fantastic because it wasn’t long ago that we were at 30,” he said.

Human Services Director John Jansen said that among the highlights for his department this year is the increase in funding to Brookside Care Center, which had experienced a $2 million loss in revenue a year ago.

“We’ve seen Brookside Medicaid funding increase up to 40%, which is a good thing. So, Medicaid is now more than covering the expense to be there,” he said. “We’re looking at bringing more folks into the facility that are under Medicaid.”

Jansen said that among state programs expected to see an increase in funding is Wisconsin’s caregiver program, which is helping the county recruit and train the much-needed certified nursing assistants at both Brookside and its assisted living facility Willowbrook.

“It has been a benefit that we hope will continue to be able to utilize moving forward,” he said.

Shelly Billingsley, public works director, spoke on a number of projects, including the completion of the first of three phases in the construction of Highway K. A safety study of all county highways is also among the projects the department is expected to conduct in this year and next year.

Upcoming projects in facilities include the Kemper and Anderson Arts centers’ utilization and business plan. Request for proposals have be issued, Billingsley said. County parks division is also looking at a program to offer free life jacket rentals in the future at Freedom Lake, located in Veterans Memorial Park in Twin Lakes. The county, she said, plans to partner with a Boy Scout troop for the project.

Online security

Shawn Smith, chief information officer, discussed the importance of online security and keeping data safe.

“I can’t stress it enough. We’ve got a number of projects that are coming up that the reality is these are not inexpensive,” Smith said. “I wish I could say, hey, we could replace that, with, you know, working harder … it’s technology that is essential that helps protect us from threats.”

Another vision session to discuss capital improvement projects is planned in August.

