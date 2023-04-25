BRISTOL – Kenosha County will apply for up to $200,000 funds from state economic development program that would help pay for a long-awaited human services building restoration project, which is expected to break ground this summer at Sun Plaza.

The Public Works and Facilities Committee voted unanimously Monday night authorizing staff to apply for a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation grant and to accept the funds if selected.

“We think it’s going to be about $200,000 to be used for the Kenosha County human services building restoration project,” said Jim Kupfer, chief financial officer for county public works and development services.

The state agency oversees funds in a program called “idle sites grants”, according to Kupfer.

“And, they’ll give money to renovate buildings or projects that have been idle for a while and they like to make sure it has some economic development in the area,” he said. “The project we’re working on has all of the above.”

Under one roof - 11 divisions

The county is relocating 11 divisions and programs within its Human Services Department that currently located at the Job Center, a building at 8600 Sheridan Road that it has since outgrown. The divisions and agencies are: public health; vocational rehabilitation; food share and employment training; economic support; veteran services; Wisconsin Works; aging, disability and behavioral health; the job center; Prevention Services Network; children and family services; and child support services.

The new human services space in the Sun Plaza property at 3500 52nd St. will include about 45,100 square feet within a two-story addition and another 100,000 square feet in the renovated area of the site, according project summary.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $22.6 million, which including a $9.85 million grant from the State of Wisconsin’s Neighborhood Investment Funding program. The program is supported by the American Rescue Plan Act that has offered pandemic relief to municipalities.

Earlier this year, the County Board approved the Human Services Department relocation project, which includes a purchase agreement between the county and Bear Development, the project developer. Under the terms of a private-public partnership, Bear Development is purchasing the current Human Services Department/Job Center property for $1.6 million and redeveloping Sun Plaza to meet the county’s needs.

According estimates, the county will lease the new space at Sun Plaza for five years at a cost of $674,250 annually, then purchase it for $16.1 million. The five-year lease would allow Bear Development to apply for cost-saving tax credits the county would not otherwise qualify for, thereby decreasing the overall cost of redeveloping Sun Plaza. As a result of the state funding, however, purchase prices are expected to decrease. Also under the agreement, the county and Bear continue to split any grants or funding either party applies for and receives, including the idle sites grant for which the county is applying, according to Kupfer. Half of any of the funds the county receives would eventually be applied toward the purchase price.

Last week, county and city officials met with state Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfield for an update on the progress of the Sun Plaza and Human Services building restoration project, one that aims to help close the equity gap in an area of need Kenosha with centralized services and resources, while boosting business and economic development.

Project bidding opens

Kupfer said the project’s bidding process is underway and will occur with separate packages. The bidding for the first package, which opened Tuesday, will begin with demolition onsite next month that will continue through November. The shell addition would begin in August and take about a year to complete, according to the bid summary. In addition, site work on the south side of the property and on north and east side would begin in July and continue, respectively, through March and April of next year.

"So we should be having construction (start) happening maybe in June, but for sure early in the second half of the year," Kupfer said.

Bidding for the second package is expected to open in June and would address mechanicals, plumbing, electrical and interior build out, according to the summary. The second bid package includes completion plans and specifications due next month and yearlong work on interior construction to commence in November.

