MADISON — Former Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser became one of three people appointed this week to serve on the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents, according to an announcement from the office of Gov. Tony Evers.

“As the governor would say, I am ‘jazzed’ to be appointed to the UW Board of Regents,” Kreuser said in a statement from the governor's office issued Tuesday.

Kreuser, 61, has more than three decades of experience serving the public, including as Kenosha County Executive for 14 years from 2008 to 2022 and representing Kenosha in the Wisconsin State Assembly for 15 years from 1993 to 2008.

A first-generation college graduate, he earned his bachelor’s degree from UW-Parkside in 1983 and completed his master’s in public administration at Parkside in 1986. During his time at Parkside, Kreuser interned for then-Kenosha County Executive John Collins. He was later hired as a full-time administrative assistant in the county executive’s office, after graduating with his master's degree, where he worked until 1993.

Kreuser said he was "a proud two-time Ranger" having earned both his degrees at the local university.

He said that during his time serving and representing the Kenosha community he saw "firsthand the impact UW-Parkside and our UW System had on our corner of the state as a strong partner in educational opportunities and economic development."

"There is no limit to what our communities and our state are capable of when the UW System is strong, and this appointment is an opportunity for me to continue to give back to my community and my state in this volunteer position while adding value to the UW System to meet future needs," he said.

Also appointed to the Board of Regents was student Evan Brenkus and reappointed was Regent Joan M. Prince. The appointments fill the vacancies created by the expiration of two former appointees’ terms on May 1, 2023, and the expiration of Regent Prince’s term.

“The Board of Regents plays a significant role in ensuring the UW System continues to be a hub of innovation, a catalyst for our workforce, and the cultivator of the next generation of leaders, so I am glad to be making these critically important appointments today,” Evers said. “I know these folks don’t take lightly the responsibility of their role in supporting the UW System and making sure it continues to be the gem of our state, and I look forward to our work together to do just that.”

IN PHOTOS: Gov. Evers visits Kenosha to give grant money to Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood STATE GRANTS Evers announces millions of dollars for city, county STATE GRANTS STATE GRANTS STATE GRANTS STATE GRANTS STATE GRANTS STATE GRANTS Evers announces millions of dollars for city, county