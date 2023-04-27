SOMERS — Gov. Tony Evers visited with students and staff of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside during a tour of the campus Thursday afternoon ahead of Chancellor Debbie Ford’s exit.

Parkside staff and faculty ushered Evers through campus as he entered classrooms and chatted with surprised students. Many students stopped Evers and took selfies with the Democratic governor who was re-elected in 2022.

One of the first things he did Thursday was stop at a booth run by students and write them a note reading “Congratulations! Class of 2023.”

“It’s good to be here at Parkside,” Evers said said after visiting classes with students studying applied health sciences, social psychology, work-based learning and statics. “They just do a great job and I’ve always been impressed with them. They are the go-to place in southeast Wisconsin.”

Evers was accompanied by Ford, who after 14 years of leadership at university will be leaving to assume the role of chancellor of Indiana University Southeast in New Albany, Ind.

Evers presented Ford with a certificate of commendation in honor of her efforts at the public university that enrolls some 4,000 students annually.

“The chancellor’s done a great job,” Evers said. “I’ll miss her. She was somebody who made this school what it is today.”

Ford said she was “truly honored.”

“I am grateful to Gov. Evers for taking the time to meet with our students today. I am truly honored and humbled to receive this recognition,” Ford said in a statement. “It has been my absolute pleasure to serve and be a part of the UW-Parkside community and it will forever hold a special place in my heart. Although I am leaving, I will never stop being an avid supporter and advocate for UW-Parkside and the success of our students. Once a Ranger, always a Ranger.”

While touring classrooms Evers reminded students they should focus on their mental health.

“Mental health is such a significant issue for our young people, and it didn’t just come with the pandemic,” Evers said. “I just think life has become more and more complex for them. Whatever they can do at the end of the school year to take care of themselves, that’s a step in the right direction.”

Evers said the university can make young people “superstars” despite the state’s support for the public university system “not where we want it to be.”

He highlighted a recent report in conducted by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum that found the University of Wisconsin System ranked 43rd nationally for per-pupil funding in 2021.

“People have to understand how important (education) is and we need to do more,” Evers added.

Evers was also joined by state Reps. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, and Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha.

“Parkside is such an important part of our Kenosha community, and it’s great to have the governor down here and recognizing the contribution that Parkside makes to Kenosha,” McGuire said. “I think Parkside is well respected in Kenosha.”

Ohnstad said the tour was “bittersweet” because Ford is leaving by the end of the school year. Ohnstad said she’s been one of the most impactful leaders in the area.

“She’s done such a great job and Gov. Evers is certainly no stranger to Kenosha,” Ohnstad said. “Parkside is always a special place to come visit.”

Ohnstad said the university has been transformed inside and out by Ford.

Senior Dylan Oberbroeckling didn’t expect to meet the governor.

“We just looked up and here he is walking through,” Oberbroeckling said. “That was awesome.”