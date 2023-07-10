Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman’s “Saturdays in the Park with Sam” office hours series will continue Saturday, July 15, at Silver Lake Park Beach.

The event will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. during which time the normal beach admission fee will be waived.

Kerkman will be available to meet with constituents near the new Flip Flops Concession Stand in the beach pavilion. Silver Lake Park is located at 27000 85th St. (Highway F).

KERKMAN - first six months in office - Saturdays with Sam Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman talks with Salem Lakes resident Judy Grasser during her Oct. 15, 2022, Saturdays in the Park with Sa…

“This is a perfect opportunity to enjoy a free summer afternoon at the beach, and to check out what our new partners at Flip Flops have to offer,” Kerkman said. “I look forward to meeting many of you out at the park on Saturday.”

In addition to an opportunity to share feedback with the county executive, information about county resources and services will also be available to visitors.

Flip Flops, which made its debut on Memorial Day weekend, offers hamburgers, brats, hot dogs, ice cream bars and other snacks, as well as, canned and draft beer, hard seltzers and mimosas. It also sells beach concessions including charcoal, grilling tools, lighters and sunscreen.

Operated by the owners of the Village Pub in Silver Lake, Flip Flops will be open through Labor Day Weekend.

