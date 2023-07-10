Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman’s “Saturdays in the Park with Sam” office hours series will continue Saturday, July 15, at Silver Lake Park Beach.
The event will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. during which time the normal beach admission fee will be waived.
Kerkman will be available to meet with constituents near the new Flip Flops Concession Stand in the beach pavilion. Silver Lake Park is located at 27000 85th St. (Highway F).
Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman talks with Salem Lakes resident Judy Grasser during her Oct. 15, 2022, Saturdays in the Park with Sa…
“This is a perfect opportunity to enjoy a free summer afternoon at the beach, and to check out what our new partners at Flip Flops have to offer,” Kerkman said. “I look forward to meeting many of you out at the park on Saturday.”
In addition to an opportunity to share feedback with the county executive, information about county resources and services will also be available to visitors.
People are also reading…
- Lou Perrine's Gas & Grocery in Kenosha set to close next week, family announces
- New Kenosha restaurant Eli's Café and Pancake House to open Monday
- A big change is coming to Subway restaurants today
- Kenosha man accused of firing gun while intoxicated
- Bristol Renaissance Faire opening day draws huge crowds to southeast Wisconsin venue
- All lanes of Highway 50 now open in Kenosha to I-94
- Pennoyer Park tennis courts to be converted into Pickleball courts
- Crowds turn out for 11th annual Pride Festival in Downtown Kenosha
- Kenosha's "Celebrate America" draws out community
- A lifesaving decision: Kenosha rescue spurs her efforts to train CPR to others
- Kenosha police investigate shooting that injured man in Lincoln Park neighborhood early Sunday
- Kenosha neighborhood parade celebrates Independence Day
- Tie-dye master trains Kenosha apprentice his skills for 5 years, heads out on U.S. bike trip to honor, support veterans
- Kenosha police investigating Columbus Park area shooting, two injured
- Trevor man charged with sexual assault, false imprisonment
Flip Flops, which made its debut on Memorial Day weekend, offers hamburgers, brats, hot dogs, ice cream bars and other snacks, as well as, canned and draft beer, hard seltzers and mimosas. It also sells beach concessions including charcoal, grilling tools, lighters and sunscreen.
Operated by the owners of the Village Pub in Silver Lake, Flip Flops will be open through Labor Day Weekend.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.