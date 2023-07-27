PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village Administrator Eric Rindfleisch has received the credentialed manager designation from the International City/County Management Association.

Rindfleisch is one of more than 1,300 local government management professionals credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program.

To receive the ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity, and lifelong learning and professional development.

Village Trustee Michael Pollocoff praised Rindfleisch for his “commitment to excellence in local government management.”

“His dedication to professional development sets a great example for the staff, and we are proud to have him as the village administrator in Pleasant Prairie,” Pollocoff said. “His collaborative approach to local government management and vision for the community’s future shows his commitment to achieving the highest quality standards for our municipality.”

Rindfleisch has almost 13 years of professional local government executive experience. Before his appointment in 2022 as village administrator, he served as city administrator in Onalaska, village administrator in McFarland and Edgar, and director of administration in Lodi, Wisconsin.

He holds a Wisconsin certified public manager designation from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master’s degree in public and nonprofit administration from Metropolitan State University, and previously served Sheboygan, Wisconsin, as common council president and alderperson.

Monday meeting

The Village Board approved zoning text amendments creating a definition for gazebos and pergolas and amending the required separation distance between a dwelling and certain types of accessory structures.

The previous 10-foot setback requirement has been reduced to zero for structures that follow ordinances regarding gazebo and pergola construction and materials. Structures with asphalt roofs must follow the 10-foot setback rule.

The board also approved items regarding a new development on the state line, at the intersection of Sheridan Road and 128th Street.

A Shell gas station with a convenience store, including a Dunkin Donuts and carwash facility, is proposed for the northeast corner of the intersection.

The intersection is governed by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Village of Pleasant Prairie and the Village of Winthrop Harbor.

Traffic signals will be installed at the intersection along with other roadway improvements.

Highway 50 completion

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has substantially completed the reconstruction of Highway 50, or 75th Street, between 117th and 43rd Avenues.

The four mile project began in 2021 with the goals of increasing safety and access throughout the corridor, easing traffic in high-density areas and improving the transportability of goods and freight.

The project included pouring 340,000 square yards of concrete pavement, installing 1,220 storm sewer structures and excavating 457,000 cubic yards of material.

Other work completed:

Widened 75th Street from a four to six lane divided roadway between 117th and 57th Avenues.

Reconstructed 75th Street with new concrete between 57th and 43rd Avenues.

Reconstructed and widened the bridge structures at Canadian Pacific Railroad, 77th Avenue and Union Pacific Railroad.

Constructed upgraded traffic signals at eight intersections to improve mo0torist and pedestrian safety.

Modified property access throughout the project limits to improve safety.

Minor work remains to be finalized throughout the summer.