PLEASANT PRAIRIE – The Plan Commission approved plans for a 3,767-square-foot addition to the Mausoleum at All Saints Cemetery, 3300 Springbrook Road, during Monday’s meeting.

Commissioners unanimously approved a conditional use permit with site and operational plans for the project, planned for the west side of the existing facility.

Construction of the All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum, office and warehouse first began in 1975. Over the years, various chapel and mausoleum additions have contributed to the cemetery’s growth.

The new mausoleum addition will give have additional space for burials and added restroom facilities. The architectural design and materials will be consistent with the existing building and structure on the property.

Village Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris acknowledged the significance of All Saints Cemetery as a vital religious and community asset.

“We are pleased to support the growth and development of All Saints Cemetery” Werbie-Harris said. “The Mausoleum addition will provide enhanced facilities that meet the needs of the Catholic community by providing a peaceful and respectful environment for the remembrance of loved ones.”

LaQuinta rebranding

The LaQuinta Inn, 7540 118th Ave., is rebranding to a Days Inn, meaning a recoloring of the building, signage updates and landscaping changes.

The Plan Commission approved a zoning text amendment, digital security imaging system agreement and digital security imaging system access easement.

Accessory structures

The Plan Commission took the first steps for potential plans to amend the separation distance required between a dwelling unit and certain types of accessory structures.

Village staff said residents had questions about situations such as open-air gazebos, asking if setback distances could be reduced from the current 10 feet.

Staff emphasized that Monday’s approval was not an evaluation of the merits of an future amendments, only initiating the process.