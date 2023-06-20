SOMERS – Facing a drain of law enforcement resources the Somers Village Board has rewritten its local ordinances to more quickly impose fines for what was termed “excessive” reporting of retail thefts.

Businesses will be allowed 10 retail theft calls per month, reduced from a previous limit of 20. Any excess calls will incur a $500 charge.

Additionally, trustees were told that some establishments report several retail thefts during one law enforcement call in an effort, they believe, to stay below the previous 20-call limit.

The new ordinance updated the definition of a “call” to indicate that each separate incident qualifies as a call.

Under the updated ordinance, village staff will no longer required to notify a business when it is approaching the threshold for fines to be imposed.

The previous ordinance was “not enforced,” according to Village documents, “as the number of calls from individual businesses has not caused an extreme burden on our deputies.”

That changed in recent months according to the documents. Service calls for shoplifting increased, taking deputies from their normal duties “for a minimum of one hour,” not including the time required to write subsequent reports.

Based on meeting documents, the vast majority of this increase has come from the Walmart Supercenter, 3500 Brumback Boulevard.

When contacted, Walmart representatives declined to comment.

Village President George Stoner said that he saw the impact of excessive calls first hand during a ride-along with a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy, when they spent several hours writing reports during their shift.

“We don’t want Walmart to close, but on the other hand, we shouldn’t be providing security for Walmart,” Stoner said. “It’s starting to get ridiculous.”

Members of the board expressed their support for the change.

“It takes people away from accidents, keeps law enforcement from speed control,” said Board Trustee Jackie Klapproth Nelson. “I support this because I think Walmart has got to grab this and take care of it.”

The issue of retail theft and businesses’ responses goes far beyond Kenosha and has been a national topic.

“They can’t seem to wrap around a corporate policy or decision on how to curb this,” Klapproth Nelson said. “This really is not for the regular Somers resident to pay the excess.”