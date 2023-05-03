A Kenosha County Board supervisor nominated to serve on a commission advancing racial and ethnic equity was taken to task by colleagues who questioned his political tactics that disparaged a fellow supervisor and military veteran.

By a vote of 16-5, the board approved the nomination of Supervisor Andy Berg, a retired Army National Guard non-commissioned officer, to serve on the county’s Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission but not before he apologized to Supervisor John Poole, a thrice decorated U.S. Marine who served in Vietnam.

Supervisor Terry Rose, who opposed the nomination, said he could not understand why Berg, a military veteran himself would create a social media post casting doubt on Poole’s military service without simply asking his colleague for proof as Poole was seeking election to the County Board.

“I don’t quite understand why you didn’t have the time to call him up as I asked him myself, `Show me the proof that you were discharged honorably from the United States Marine Corps that you served in Vietnam,’” said Rose. “And, he did so.”

Proof of service

Rose made available a copy of Poole’s military discharge papers, which Poole showed Rose “because he wanted to prove it to me.”

“I don’t understand why you, Andy, just didn’t ask him in that election,” Rose said. “His opponent didn’t use that information against him. But you threw out this innuendo, this question about, ‘Why are people saying he didn’t serve?’”

Rose said that serving in Vietnam, at the time “was not a popular thing to do.”

“When you returned from Vietnam, citizens didn’t say to you, `Well, thank you for your service,’” Rose said. “You avoided their look because so many people were opposed to the war, they said cruel things to veterans who returned from Vietnam. No thank you for your service.

“It was more like, `How many babies did you kill today,’” Rose said.

Rose said Berg’s conduct was pertinent to his nomination because, “I don’t think we need people (to) bring misinformation, disinformation, or outright lies and falsities to be on that committee.”

“I think the truth is sufficient here to be a member of that committee and produce a truthful document,” Rose said, questioning whether Berg could perform those duties or use his position as an elected official “to sell something that isn’t true.”

At the Executive Committee meeting last week, Poole urged colleagues to oppose Berg because he had lied about Poole’s status. During Tuesday’s board meeting, Poole, again, urged the same.

“We need people who will thoughtfully consider the information presented and make rational decisions and I don’t think Supervisor Berg is that person,” Poole said.

Nedweski to Nudo: Why Berg?

Supervisor Amanda Nedweski asked County Board Chair Gabe Nudo to explain why he nominated Berg.

“I nominated Supervisor Berg because he is very well qualified to be in this position … no matter what anybody is saying right now. That was during elections. There was a lot of things said between other people and it was question between whether it was right or not,” Nudo said. “(Berg) has been duly elected by his district and if he’s good enough to be a County Board supervisor and serve on the committee of the board I think he’s well qualified to be serving on a subcommittee.”

Nudo noted that he and Berg disagree on “mostly everything.” Nudo said Berg’s nomination, he believed, was “not a personal thing.”

Berg replaces Supervisor Daniel Gaschke, whose term is up at the end of the month. Gaschke said he did not wish to continue on the panel due to family reasons. Berg represents District 10, the second most diverse district in the county, with needs that are similar to that of District 7, which Gaschke represents.

In addition, Nudo said he asked nearly all members of the board a year ago whether they wanted to be part of the commission “and they declined.”

When Berg expressed interest in being part of the commission, Nudo nominated him.

Berg said he asked to serve on the commission because he wanted to continue to find ways to “better situations where we feel we falter in the community” to improve not only his district but the whole county.

Duty to question status

Berg said most people don’t have the right to question a veteran’s service, but between veterans themselves, “that’s our job, that’s our duty” in vetting the campaign documents submitted.

“That’s part of our integrity, also,” he said. “That’s our job to question somebody else that’s claiming to be a veteran.”

Berg admitted that he could’ve used another approach.

“Was it campaign dirtiness? Maybe. Absolutely. But, there could’ve been another approach,” he said.

Since then he has acknowledged Poole’s veteran status, including in subsequent social media posts, such as one where Poole was photographed saluting the flag at an event at a local eatery. Berg said he posted the photo calling Poole both a veteran and a supervisor.

“I will say this as a veteran to a veteran publicly I apologize for putting you in that situation,” Berg said.

Berg then invited Poole to join Pleasant Prairie VFW Post 7308, to which Berg belongs, and offered to pay for his lifetime membership “out of my pocket as a gesture to you, sir.”

Voting in favor of Berg’s nomination to the Racial and Ethnic Equity Committee were supervisors William Grady, Jeffrey Gentz, Laura Belsky, Brian Thomas, Ed Kubicki, Gaschke, John O’Day, Zach Stock, Nudo, John Franco, David Geertsen, Nedweski, Monica Yuhas, Brian Bashaw, Mark Nordigian and Aaron Karow. Supervisors Rose, Zack Rodriguez, Tim Stocker, Poole and Erin Decker cast dissenting votes. Berg abstained. Supervisor Jeff Wamboldt was absent.

Other commission appointments approved

Earlier, the board approved the three latest appointments of County Executive Samantha Kerkman to the commission. They are: Cortney Marshall, Alayna Arrington and Duane O’Keefe, all of Kenosha.

The appointments of Marshall, a local real estate agent, and Alayna Arrington, a campus and community recruitment specialist were approved 21-1. In both cases, Stocker cast the dissenting votes.

Stocker called to question Marshall’s commitment to the community after reading from a social media post on Sept. 7 that the commission nominee had planned to leave Kenosha and divest from the city.

“If that’s his position, I’m not sure why we would want him on this appointment,” Stocker said.

Stocker said he had twice contacted the nominee because he had wanted to meet with Marshall, who he said did not respond to the requests.

Marshall later answered Supervisor Daniel Gaschke’s question about whether he believed racism was a public health crisis as was declared by the county in August 2020. Marshall said he did, so much so that , in context, it was why he wrote the post in the first place last fall. At the time, Marshall said he was in a predominantly white area and “all of the sudden, the house was surround by about eight sheriff deputies because of the color of my skin.”

“Someone had called and said, `Hey, we’ve got Black people in our neighborhood’ and the house was surrounded while I was showing a property to my parents to purchase,” Marshall said.

The incident was the impetus for his post, according to Marshall, and was one that made him angry. It caused him to realize that “we have to do something about that.”

“I”ve been here for 30-plus years. I’ve never ever dealt with anything like that before,” he said. “So, I really do believe we need a change.”

Arrington, the daughter of former Supervisor David Arrington and granddaughter of the late Kenosha civil rights leader the Rev. Olen Arrington Jr., also agreed that racism had risen to the level of a public health crisis. She said she was also aware of the multiple, intersecting factors that combine with racism and affect communities.

O’Keefe, a local car repair shop, was also asked about whether he felt racism was a public health crises.

“I haven’t felt it personally being from where I come from,” said O’Keefe, who is a registered member of the Lac Courte Oreilles band of Chippewa and originally from Superior, Wis. “I’d kinda like to see it, a little more proof on the fact that is actually a crisis. I mean, I’m sure there definitely is racism, but I like to see, you know, just a little more proof on it.”

The board approved O’Keefe’s nomination by a vote of 20-2. Franco and Gaschke cast the dissenting votes.

With the appointments approved, the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission will have its full complement of members, or nine, for the first time in nearly a year. Rounding out the commission are A. Brian Gonzales and Xavier Solis, who were confirmed in April, Elizabeth Garcia, Justin Crosby and Supervisor Brian Thomas.

