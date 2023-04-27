Kenosha County administration, department directors, staff and elected officials converged this week to collaborate on what success means as they look toward building a budget for 2024.

During the inaugural “vision” session Tuesday, County Executive Samantha Kerkman facilitated presentations from department heads. Overviews and project updates were presented in county finance, law enforcement, human services public works and development and information technology.

County Board Chair Gabe Nudo, likewise, moderated questions and comments from supervisors.

The two-hour session, which was open to the public, gave elected officials and staff in county government the opportunity to become acquainted with the issues they handle on a daily basis and how they might be addressed in the budget process that begins next month and continues throughout the summer.

During the session supervisors also weighed in with their concerns and wish lists.

Curtailing last-minute position cuts

Supervisor Monica Yuhas called on her colleagues to confer with department and division heads about cutting jobs or positions before the county executive presents the budget in the fall.

“My understanding is budget work starts in June, July and August. That’s plenty of time for elected officials to sit down and talk with division and department heads to explain why they feel someone should be eliminated,” she said. “I would like to see that done prior to the budget being presented in October so we don’t have what we had last November.”

She said it was “only fair to those employees, as well as those division and department heads so they’re not caught off guard” during the budget committee hearings.

Last fall, last-minute budget adjustments led to position eliminations in facilities, highways and the county’s UW-Extension program. A vote on bonding for millions of dollars in county projects was held up as a negative quorum, which included Yuhas and five others, voted against the mechanism to fund them. While the board voted 17-6 on the bonding, it did not have 18 votes needed to pass the financing.

The impasse resulted in administration considering additional layoffs in the highway division and the possibility of closing county parks over the winter. County officials reached a compromise in December, ending the impasse.

Kemper needs

Supervisor Laura Belsky said among things administration will need to consider is the eventual replacement of the lakeshore at Kemper Center, which has undergone significant revetment.

“We don’t want to lose another 20 feet of it,” she said. “We really need to plan for the $24 million that’s probably going to cost to replace the lakeshore.”

Belsky, who is also a member of the Kemper board, asked for new lighting for the grounds and WiFi access.

Supervisor David Geertsen complimented Kerkman for gathering administration, staff and elected officials for the mid-week summit and presentation of department plans.

“This is great. This shows you’re listening,” Geertsen said. “A lot of the things we talked about and worked on are in this plan.”

Geertsen, who worked for the county for three decades, retiring as its finance director, said he continues to learn new things about the county, including the 15th District he represents.

“I learned that the poorest district in the county is in my district,” he said.

Siren replacement

Supervisor Zach Stock wondered about the feasibility of returning a tornado siren to his district that was removed during the construction of the 60th Street fire station.

The analog system was dismantled but never replaced, which has many of his constituents concerned about not having a warning system nearby.

“I would just be curious to see the feasibility of at least bringing one back online,” Stock said addressing Zoerner.

“I assure you, that’s going to be addressed,” Sheriff David Zoerner said.

Supervisor Brian Bashaw wondered about the possibility of creating a special entertainment district, as multiple Indian tribes have purchased lands in Kenosha. Last year, the Village of Bristol sold nearly 60 acres of land it owned to the city of Kenosha for $15.2 million, land located on the city’s west side that could one day have a casino and entertainment center.

Bashaw who was looking into the possibility of applying a special assessment district, wondered how the county might create an entertainment district that could enable it to collect revenue.

“I don’t know. I’m just thinking out loud … but we’re a growing community, rapidly growing,” he said. “Is there a strategy whereby we could find money through taxable revenues for a specialized district?”

Kerkman, a former state legislator, said a special taxing district would require action from the Legislature “because we just can’t create that here in the county.”

Following the session, Kerkman said that she believed it was helpful for board members.

Sometimes, they know who the (department) directors are, but they don’t know the people behind the scenes that help them do their jobs,” she said.. “And, it was a great opportunity to really hear from the supervisors what their constituents are saying to them, and what we are hearing.

“I hear certain things. People come up to me. But, (supervisors) represent the entire county, as well,… so it was an opportunity to really listen and learn today. I pride myself on that.”

She said that going forward she hopes that ideas from staff and supervisors can be implemented next year, but said it might not all happen at once.

“Some of it might not be able to be done right away, but it’s giving us a roadmap forward into the future,” she said.

Ahead Saturday: Kenosh County staff and administration discuss plans for doing things differently and updates for a number of projects.

