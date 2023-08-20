In our continuing quest to help our readers maximize their summer fun, we bring you more late-August events.

I don’t know if we’re officially in those fabled “dog days of summer” yet, but I can definitely hear them barking.

That means we have precious few days left to enjoy summer before autumn rears its back-to-school head.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before — perhaps coming out of your own mouth:

“I’m going to pack a picnic lunch and spend a sunny afternoon at the beach.”

“The hammock is up. Now I just have to grab a book and a pitcher of iced tea and escape for an afternoon.”

“That Biergarten in Petrifying Springs Park sounds fun. We’ll go there this week.”

“I’m finally going to head out to Twin Lakes and watch the Aquanuts perform.”

The good news is, there’s still time to do all those activities.

In fact, I’d argue that late August/early September is the perfect time to go to the beach (smaller crowds, cooler sand on your feet), curl up with a novel in your backyard (less humidity, fewer bugs) and visit the outdoor Biergarten (it’s almost Oktoberfest season!).

Maybe you didn’t cross off everything on your 2023 Summer To-Do List, but you still have time.

Here’s just a sampling of outdoor events this week:

Get out today

The Kenosha ArtMarket is back in the Union Park Arts District on Aug. 20. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every third Sunday of the month (June through October), area artists sell their original art in Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave. The market features original fine art, jewelry, pottery and more. Acoustic music will be scheduled throughout the day, thanks to the Union Park Tavern.

Speaking of markets today: The new Pleasant Prairie HarborMarket hosts its final summer market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in Prairie Springs Park, on the western shore of Lake Andrea. Like its longstanding “mother ship” Kenosha HarborMarket, this market features produce and ready-to-eat foods, along with dog treats and toys, soaps, jewelry and knife sharpening. Live music will be performed by Mike & Mike.

Three Kenosha museums are “mashing up” for a free outdoor festival today. From 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 20, the “Museum Mash Up” sets up outside the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., and includes activities from the Dinosaur Discovery Museum and Civil War Museum. Fun stuff includes mammoth hunting, a croquet course, potato sack races and a dino-themed Grand Prize Game (ooh! memories of “Bozo’s Circus”!). At 1:30 and 3:30 p.m., “Mr. Nick” Wiersum, curator of education for the museums, performs a “Museum Munchkins” concert. The best part? it’s all free ... unless you want to purchase root beer floats and popcorn (and who doesn’t?).

Today is your final chance this summer to visit the Kenosha County Fair, open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at the fairgrounds in Wilmot. The always popular Demolition Derby — featuring everything from garden tractors to full-size trucks — starts at 1 p.m. on the Grandstand. And here’s something really cool for longtime local music fans: The classic rock group Class of ‘62 performs at 3:30 p.m. on the Creekside Stage, closing out the fair like they do each summer. To celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary, they have invited all past band members to come up on stage and join them at the fair. Also playing today: the Doo Wop Jukebox at noon (formerly known as the Doo Wop Daddies). Fair admission is $10 for adults (12 and older); $7 for senior citizens (65 and older) and military/veterans with ID; $5 for youths (ages 7-11). Children 6 and younger are admitted free. General parking is free.

More summer fun this week

Monday night, Aug. 21, is your final chance this summer to test your riding skills on the historic Washington Park Velodrome, 1821 Washington Road in Kenosha. The track hosts Monday night Stock Bike Racing — open to everyone, from age 3 to adults. Registration starts at 6 p.m., with races starting at 6:30 p.m. (for tricycles) and 7 p.m. for the “big track.” To race, bring your bike and a helmet. Stock bike racing is an introduction to track racing, geared to younger riders but all ages are welcome. The cost is $5 (a one-time registration fee) plus $3 race fee for adults each night. For more details, go to kenoshavelodrome.com.

Also on Monday: Check out the classic cars at the Bristol 45 Diner Cruise-In Night, 4:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the diner, 8321 200th Ave. in Bristol. All cars and people of all ages are welcome at this free event. Visitors are invited to “grab your lawn chairs and enjoy a night in the park with music from the ’50s and ’60s.” If the weather looks iffy, check the Bristol 45 Diner’s Facebook page to see if the event is canceled

Tuesday night, Twilight Jazz wraps up its 2023 season with the band Deep Pockets playing on the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave., on Kenosha’s lakefront. In honor of the event’s 20th anniversary, the evening will end with a fireworks show. Over the past two decades, Twilight Jazz has grown into a summer mainstay, drawing huge crowds to its shows on our beautiful lakefront. Grounds open at 6 p.m.; the music is 7 to 9 p.m. Concert-goers should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. No seating is provided. Admission is free, and food and drinks are available for purchase.

Also Tuesday night, the Sean McKee Band — described as “a high-energy blues rock band — is performing in Pennoyer Park for another “Tuesdays at the Shell” concert. 6 to 8 p.m. on the band shell, on Seventh Avenue and 35th Street at the lakefront. Free admission.

A non-music event on Tuesday: Blue House Books is hosting “Saving the Planet with Books” from 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The program is designed to help people realize small, everyday things we can all do to make a difference to our planet. The Public Museum and Blue House Books will focus on Great Lakes conservation through family-friendly, hands-on activities and readings by local authors for kids and adults. It all goes along with the museum’s new exhibit: “National Geographic presents Planet or Plastic?” Admission is free, and no registration is required.

On Wednesday, the Lincoln Park Live Music Series continues its season of free concerts with our own Kal Bergendahl Project, a six-piece instrumental jazz-funk band, starting at 6:45 p.m. The local group is fronted by veteran musician Bergendahl, on bass. Also in the group are Eric Jacobson on trumpet, Ben Olson on alto saxophone, Steve Jacob on tenor saxophone, Olen Franklin on drums and Quinten Farr on keyboards. The band will be performing original music from their four EP’s, “Parallels Ch.’s I, II, III and IV. Before that, DJ Cash gets the party started at 6 p.m. in the Lincoln Park flower garden, 6900 18th Ave. Admission is free. Food, soda, water, wine and beer will be available for purchase.

There’s more free music Thursday at the Peanut Butter and Jam concert series. This week’s performer is Johnny Lyons & The Pride, playing “old-time rock ‘n’ roll and soul.” There’s an acoutsit show at 11:30 a.m. with Lyons, and the full band takes the stage from 6 to 8 p.m. Both concerts are in Veterans Memorial Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food is available for purchase.

Even if you just circle one (or two) of these events to attend, you’ll be taking advantage of the all-too-brief summer season.

Summertime in Wisconsin is meant to be savored. So, get out there.

Seriously. Don’t make me turn this car around and get you to some local events. I’ll do it!