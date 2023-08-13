I don’t mean to scare you — OK, I do — but a glance at my trusty calendar tells me we’re halfway through August.

To be blunt: We’re almost out of summer.

Paying attention now?

Every year, no matter how much I tell myself to savor each warm, sunny day, summer is gone before I’ve had time to wear all my sandals.

Here we are again, sprinting toward Labor Day Weekend. Have you been to an art fair yet? Played Chuck-O-Luck at a church festival? Ventured out to the Bristol Renaissance Faire? Seen a free outdoor concert? Braved the frigid waters of Lake Michigan?

Don’t kid yourself. August is the cruelest month. It signals the end of summer and the fast approach of fall, with its school commitments and fewer hours of sunshine.

So put down this newspaper (after you’ve finished reading it, of course) and get out there. And please don’t tell me “there’s nothing to do in Kenosha.” We print a whole section every Thursday (it’s called “Get Out & About” for a reason) devoted to telling you, dear readers, all about the many, many entertainment options available in this corner of the Midwest.

Here’s just a sampling of outdoor events this week, with an emphasis on free, live music:

Get out today

The popular local band The Chevelles, which first got together 40 years ago, is playing its final concert, 3 to 5:30 this afternoon at the Holy Rosary Church festival, 2224 45th St. Also performing today, as the festival wraps up its three-day run, are Willie Sturba, 1 to 2:30 p.m., and Mitch the Lip & Side Hustle (now there’s a band name!) from 6 to 9 p.m.

Nothing says “end of summer” like fresh sweet corn, which you can find (and consumer) in abundance at the Sweet Corn Festival, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers. Performing today are Touch of Grey from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Crossover, starting at 3 p.m.

The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is open noon to 8 p.m. Sundays, with live music starting at 3 p.m. Sipos & Young are performing today. Their musical influences include Bob Dylan, so you know what to expect. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.

Art in the Park wraps up today in Lake Geneva, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Flat Iron Park. More than 80 artists are expected to be selling works at this show, hosted each summer by the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation. You’ll also find silent auction items and children’s activities area. Free parking is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Central-Denison School, Dunn Field and near City Hall. There will also be free shuttles running from the Home Depot parking lot, 550 N. Edwards Blvd., to U.S. Bank, 303 Center St., every 20 minutes.

Today is your final chance this summer to visit the Wisconsin State Fair. Free entertainment today includes the State FFA Honors Band at 11 a.m. and noon, the Kids from Wisconsin at 1:30 and 2:45 p.m. and Wisconsin superstar Pat McCurdy, closing out the Amphitheater at 5:30 p.m. That’s in addition to cream puffs, racing pigs and the Giant Slide! For more fair details, go to wistatefair.com.

Free music this week

Tuesday night, Midnight Crow is performing in Pennoyer Park for another “Tuesdays at the Shell” concert. 6 to 8 p.m. on the band shell, on Seventh Avenue and 35th Street at the lakefront. Free admission.

Also on Tuesday: The Bristol Woodstock concert series has a special Tuesday night show. Indigo Canyon is performing in Bristol Woods County Park from 6 to 8 p.m., next to the Pringle Nature Center at , 9800 160th Ave. This is Bristol Woods, which is notorious for mosquitos and other flying pests. Along with your lawn chairs and snacks, bring some bug spray and USE IT. You can thank us later.

Bristol Woodstock continues its season Wednesday evening, also from 6 to 8 p.m., with a free performance by Lucky Pickers. This duo — Despina Pafralides and Caleb Peters — plays Americana/bluegrass. Again, bring a lawn chair and snacks ... and you remember our bug spray public service announcement, right?

The “Lakeside Lounge” music series, which debuted in 2021, wraps up its summer season Wednesday night. Stu the Piano Guy, who knows every song ever written, plays form 6 to 8 p.m. at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. on the lakefront. The “lounge” takes place on the northernmost lawn area. A variety of beverages, including a full bar, will be available in Kemper’s Faulkner Building. Note: There are a limited number of picnic tables available, but you can also bring a lawn chair.

There’s more free music in Kenosha Thursday at the Peanut Butter and Jam concert series. At 11:30 a.m., Jaren Gray from Yankee Cowboy performs country rock. Then, from 6 to 8 p.m., the band Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers brings the sounds of Louisiana to Kenosha’s harborside. Both concerts are in Veterans Memorial Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food is available for purchase.

Also on Thursday: The new “Rhythm on the Lake” concert series wraps up its first season in Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. A group called Kojo plays from 6 to 8 p.m. on the new band shell in the park, overlooking the lake. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Concessions are available for purchase, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from a pop-up beer garden.

Even if you just circle one of these events to attend, you’ll at least be taking advantage of the all-too-brief summer season. And we haven’t even mentioned ongoing summer events like the weekly Kenosha HarborMarket and Kenosha Public Market and the free Aquanuts water-ski shows every Wednesday and Saturday night at Lance Park in Twin Lakes.

Summertime in Wisconsin is meant to be savored because soon — too soon — we’ll be writing about pumpkin festivals and haunted houses.