The phrase “lean in” may be a corporate buzzword, but it’s worth discussing.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg immortalized the phrase when she wrote a best-selling book entitled “Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead.”

What does “lean in” actually mean?

It’s all about posture. If you’re slumped down in your chair at work, whiling away until the 5 o’clock whistle blows, you’re not leaning in. Not only are you physically disengaged, but your attitude also suggests that you don’t care.

However, when you lean forward in your chair, you’re more alert and likely to be listening with rapt attention and prepared to insert your own great ideas. That’s what leaning in is all about — you’re ready to interject your awesomeness into your organization.

Italicized words are the “leaning in” of language. When it comes to fonts (or typefaces, if we’re being fancy), “Roman” letters refer to the default, upright letters we type into our emails and word processing software, while “Italic” letters are slanted to the right.

When you put certain phrases in italics, it draws attention to them as key words you want to apart for emphasis. These words are literally leaning in.

What happens when you lean in too much? You fall on your pants pockets. I’m suggesting that if you constantly give 110%, you’ll likely experience burnout. In the same way, if you put your entire email in italics, your reader will have trouble discerning what’s important from what’s ordinary.

I highly recommend healthy margins — on paper and in your work/life balance.

Aside from emphasis, when should you use italics in your writing? Surprisingly, AP style suggests that you don’t use italics in titles of magazines or newspapers; instead, simply capitalize them (e.g., Sports Illustrated and Kenosha News).

The AP dictates that books, films, TV shows, songs, albums, speeches, works of art, etc., don’t get italicized, either. Instead, surround them with a warm pair quotation mark hugs (e.g., “To Kill a Mockingbird”).

So, what gets italicized in AP style? Nothing. Just the facts, ma’am.

If you want to make a big splash at your company, lean in at the right time on the right project. If you want to emphasize certain words in your writing, lean in by italicizing key phrases.