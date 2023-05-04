Grant Elementary students took storytime outside on a sunny Wednesday as each class had the opportunity to explore the school’s first story walk.

The story walk was comprised of signs depicting pages of the book “The Magical Yet” by Angela DiTerlizzi. Parents or volunteers from Fresenius Kabi, a local pharmaceutical distribution center, read each sign, which told the story of a girl who learns to do things she didn’t think she could do.

“It’s so wonderful to be back in person having a family oriented event at school that incorporates education and fun,” said Rachael Malsack, Grant Elementary administrative specialist. “Any time we can involve parents in a student’s education we absolutely welcome it and invite them to participate.”

After the story walk, students were led to the gym where they picked a free book, which featured a stamp noting the book belongs to them. Library Media Specialist Mary Totin, who received a grant for the free books and the signs from DonorsChoose, said the enthusiasm around reading, “Is what I live for.”

“One of my favorite parts of being a librarian is seeing them get excited about a book they read, which we do even in the regular library program,” Totin said. “When it comes to choosing books, we give them a lot of freedom because we want them to read the books they checkout.”

Totin had always wanted to try hosting a storry walk. She received help from school staff in expanding the event.

“I sent out an email and asked for help, and Rachael Masak took it and ran with it as far as organizing volunteers, lunch, etc.,” Totin said. “My amazing library clerk (Diane Katt) took care of designing all the signage and she came up with the idea for an object on the upcoming page to look for (on the signs).”

Katt said events like the story walk are important because “it’s another way to bring reading in their lives.”

“Because they may not want to sit at a chair and read a book,” Katt said. “But we’re reading a book and doing it in a different way.”

This year’s story walk included a picnic outside in the afternoon, which organizers hope to include in the future.

“All I see are happy faces and kids having a great time reading,” Katt said.