Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha is celebrating its Community Build Week by bringing hundreds of volunteers to two new build sites that will soon house local families.

The impactful nonprofit is partnering with local businesses and agencies to construct the two-story homes in the 4500 block of 26th Avenue. Families are expected to move into both by the end of the summer.

"This is a build week so each day there are different groups that come out and they sponsor their own days," said Angela Elliott, executive director of the nonprofit. "We have several different volunteer groups each day. "

The families for these two homes have already been selected but additional homes are on the schedule.

Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha is already working on two homes in the Wilson Heights neighborhood on 36th Avenue.

"We build all year round," Elliott said.

The nonprofit was established here in 2012 and their first home was completed in 2014. By the end of summer the organization will have created 17 homes with families moved in.

The organization chooses families based on need, ability to pay a mortgage and willingness to partner with the nonprofit by volunteering and serving others.

"We believe in our program strongly and we do offer a 0% interest rate. We meet people where they're at," Elliott said. "Some of these individuals just need a hand up to get to the next chapter of their lives. Some are single moms who need our support. It's a 0% interest rate and we charge them 30% of their income so it doesn't matter how much it costs us to build a house. It's really about what they can afford."

Elliott said funds raised for the local branch of Habit for Humanity "stay in the community."

Volunteer Bollette Ironside, an office employee with Riley Construction, said she's enjoying her time away from her computer.

"It's a nice outing for us," Ironside said. "We'll be here all day."