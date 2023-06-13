A 35-year-old Hales Corners man accused of taking over $150,000 from a Kenosha business is now facing numerous felony charges.

Nicholas E. Franzen was charged Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with one count of money laundering, a Class F felony, and 10 counts of unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, Class H felonies.

He faces decades in prison if convicted on all counts.

Franzen made his initial appearance at Intake Court Tuesday afternoon where Court Commissioner Loren Keating imposed a $20,000 cash bond. Franzen remained in jail Tuesday evening. A preliminary hearing is set for June 22.

As a condition of his bond Franzen is to have no contact with Catalyst Exhibits, the company he allegedly stole from, and not participate in online gambling.

Company credit card used

A Kenosha Police officer responded to Catalyst Exhibits, 3919 128th Ave., on March 17 for a report of a theft by a recently terminated employee identified as Franzen, according to the criminal complaint.

Franzen reportedly worked for the company for five years in the information technology department but had recently been notified by the company that his position was going to be removed and outsourced to another company.

Franzen was supposed to remain on the payroll for a week after the notification to show the new company what the needs of Catalyst Exhibits were, but he only stayed for one day, according to the complaint.

Employees reportedly became suspicious of Franzen after he turned in a work computer that was different from the one he normally used and began looking into suspicious purchases Franzen allegedly made with a company credit card.

A Kenosha Police detective investigating the case reportedly obtained records from Franzen's PayPal accounts and personal bank account and compared the statements to the Catalyst Exhibits credit card assigned to Franzen.

"(It) appears that the scheme the defendant was engaged in involved the defendant creating fake purchases by Catalyst Exhibits from another company identified as, CDW," according to the complaint.

"The defendant would pay for these fake purchases using Catalyst Exhibits’ credit card through his PayPal account. Instead of the payments going from PayPal to CDW for nonexistent purchases, the defendant would divert the payments from his PayPal account to a second PayPal account and then to his personal checking account."

Most of the PayPal charges in question pertained to fraudulent CDW or HP invoices, according to the complaint.

From June 2022 to March 2023 $153,213.44 was issued in fraudulent charges, according to the complaint.

Franzen was arrested June 10 at his Hales Corners residence when Kenosha Police officers conducted a search warrant. Franzen, according to the complaint, denied embezzling money and ended an interview with police after 30 minutes.

When questioned by police, Franzen's wife reportedly said he had a gambling and drinking problem.