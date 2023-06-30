Happy birthday, America.

You say this is your 247th? It can’t be. You don’t look a day over 229!

Our nation’s birthday is pretty much like your birthday — except with more fireworks.

Friends and family members will gather for copious amounts of eating and drinking.

And, like any family gathering, our nation’s celebration can be fraught with tension.

It’s not easy to get in a celebratory mood this July 4, with our nation seemingly facing a new crisis every day.

That’s sort of an American tradition, too, to bemoan the state of our union and say, “I can’t imagine a time when the U.S. was in worse shape.”

I grant you, it’s bad, but it’s been worse. At least we aren’t marching through Georgia, burning everything in sight and killing our fellow citizens on blood-soaked battlefields near places with names like Gettysburg and Antietam.

While being ornery is an American tradition, like cheating on your taxes and complaining about your neighbor’s lawn, let’s all try to act like gracious birthday party guests — at least for one day.

Instead of griping about “wasteful government spending” or how “this country has been going to hell ever since they let 18-year-olds vote,” let’s all remember this sentence from the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

That’s not a bad sentiment to keep in mind — though we have to assume by “men,” the writer means “people.”

Now go Fourth and pursue some happiness.

But first, tacos

To help kick off the busy holiday weekend, the Kenosha History Center is hosting its inaugural Kenosha Taco Fest from 4 to 8 p.m. today.

The Friday event features food trucks competing to be named “Kenosha Area’s Favorite Taco Truck.”

Seven food trucks make up what the History Center calls an all-star lineup: Antojitos Mexicanos Food Truck, Aragon’s Platos Borrachos, Big Head Tacos, Grill Lovers, Picos Taco Truck, Rockitacos and Tacos La Flama.

The event is free to attend, with tacos and other menu items and other menu items will be available to purchase from the participating vendors.

The process itself is simple: Buy tacos. Eat tacos. Vote for your favorite tacos. Thankfully, no tricky Electoral College is involved!

Also unlike a lot of our recent elections, the winner will be announced at the end of the event.

The Kenosha Taco Fest takes place in the parking lot across from the Kenosha History Center on Simmons Island and coincides with the History Center’s monthly Friday Night Classic Car Cruise-in. All classic cars and spectators are welcome.

Note: Because of the car show, parking for visitors will be limited. History Center officials suggest parking in the Simmons Island Bath House Parking Lot, north of the History Center, or using the Lakefront Trolley to shuttle to the event.

The City of Kenosha’s Lakefront Trolley operates on a route from UW-Parkside University, through Downtown and south to Kemper Center. The trolley route includes the History Center, along with the Civil War Museum and the Kenosha Public Museum. There are markers along the route, but people can also flag down the driver for pick up along the way. Fares are $1 for adults and 50 cents for children. For more details about the trolley, go to kenosha.org or call 262-653-4290.