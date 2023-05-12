What started out as a pitch to host a Juneteenth-focused culminating event by Harborside Academy eighth-grader Layla Robinson grew to become the seventh and eighth grade class' culminating event, titled "Faces of Freedom: Breaking the Chains."

The event was held on Wednesday night at Harborside Academy, 913 57th St. It showcased works done by Harborside students throughout the semester.

Robinson had approached her history teacher David Underwood with the idea and it quickly expanded to include student presentations, an art gallery exhibit and a panel featuring "local elders."

Panelists included Alvin Owens, owner of Regimen Barber Collective; Veronica King, former president and secretary of the Kenosha branch of the NAACP; Molly Greymore, an Uptown Kenosha community activist; Andy Berg, Kenosha County Board supervisor for District 10; Yolanda Adams, Kenosha Unified School District School Board president; and Nikki Payne, Public Involvement and Outreach Manager for the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission.

Robinson was able to showcase her knowledge at Harborside during the day.

"It's kind of indescribable," Robinson said. "(I enjoyed) actually getting to be in the classroom all day (and) getting to teach the students. I love seeing how they progressed."

Presentations at the event told the story of how the U.S. came to have a Juneteenth celebration, from the time of the transatlantic slave trade until the first celebration of Juneteenth, which marks the emancipation of over 250,000 enslaved people.

"The significance of this event is huge," Robinson said. "Being an African American myself, I love that we're really able to teach our history, not only to the students, but to the adults as well, so then they can go out and they can go back to their communities, and they can teach it too."

Underwood said the event was also significant because students were also blossoming into teachers.

"I didn't know the story (of Juneteenth) until a student taught me," Underwood said. "And I think that's something that is a silver lining in education: kids will teach you. They will show you."

Robinson said she hopes the Juneteenth culminating event will continue to be held.

"It's a start," Underwood said. "You always start a relationship with people, paneling, getting to know them, and then building that trust and moving forward into the next step."

Underwood said the student leadership aspect of the event is at the core of Harborside.

"That's who we are, trying to get kids to take the lead, supporting them along the way (and) making sure that they feel like their ideas matter, they're valued and you bring them in on the process," Underwood said.

Those who missed the art gallery can see it as the "Harborside Academy Juneteenth Reflection Exhibit; Breaking Our Silence: The Road to Freedom," in the Procaroine Classroom at the Civil Warm Museum, 5400 First Ave., June 17-25.

"It's just crazy wonderful ... My first thought was, 'I would love for it to be in the museum, but that's just not going to happen,'" Robinson said. "They agreed, and (I started) looking at all the amazing art we have in the art gallery upstairs and (thought) this is just going to look perfect. It's just really nice and it's all coming together."