Haribo of America has started production of its gummi candies at its first North American facility in Pleasant Prairie.

The 500,000-square-foot facility is Haribo’s 16th factory, according to a statement from the company. The multi-phase project, which began in November 2020, currently consists of the production facility, administrative building and a warehouse.

Future buildings on the site are “in development” according to Haribo.

The Haribo facility does not offer factory tours at this time.

The new facility employs nearly 200 people and Haribo said hundreds more were will be added as expansions continue over the next several years.

Haribo officials chose Pleasant Prairie, they said, because of the “shared values of quality, trust and independence,” along with the area’s work ethic and welcoming attitude.

Emphasizing its commitment to the local community, Haribo highlighted its scholarship and internship opportunities with the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Carthage College and Gateway Technical College.

Wes Saber, Haribo of America’s chief financial officer, said it was “important for us” to give back to Pleasant Prairie by aiding access to “quality, affordable education.”

“At Haribo we think in generations,” Saber said. “We are in the U.S. for the long-term and are honored to be part of the Pleasant Prairie community.”

Product launch

At the same time as the production announcement, Haribo unveiled its newest gummi treat, produced in Germany — Wild Berry Goldbears.

Goldbears hit the market in 1960 and quickly become fan favorites. The success of the new gummi classic inspired Haribo to create an official birth certificate for Goldbears. In 1967, the German Patent Office officially recognized Haribo Goldbears as a registered trademark.

Haribo candies have been imported into the United States since 1982.