It’s not all palm trees, tropical drinks and snorkeling in Hawaii.

You’re quickly reminded of that fact when you visit Pearl Harbor National Memorial on Oahu, part of the National Park Service.

It’s a solemn place, but also a bustling place, as visitors flock to the site of the Dec. 7, 1941, surprise attack by Japanese forces.

The mood can perhaps be summed up by The Lone Sailor statue, who silently looks over the beautiful harbor. The statue signifies the men and women who have served, are serving, or will serve in the Navy.

He’s called The Lone Sailor, yet he is hardly ever alone as visitors take selfies with him in the area where some 2,400 service members were killed on that fateful morning that launched the U.S. into World War II.

Depending on your time and interest, you can spend a few hours here or all day, visiting the various exhibits and museums, including the USS Arizona Memorial, where a dazzling white platform straddles the wreck of the warship, still leaking oil since it sank that day, carrying more than a thousand crew members to their deaths.

The national memorial is a reminder that terrible things can — and do — happen in beautiful places.

It’s also a reminder of how strange life can be at times.

Inside the Pearl Harbor Visitors Center store is a huge section featuring Hello Kitty! items, which are very popular in Japan.

That did not sit well with one visitor.

“Don’t they realize what happened here?” he kept saying, in a loud, distressed tone. “How can they sell this stuff?”

His point wasn’t lost on me — it is jarring to see a Japanese icon sold at Pearl Harbor — but it’s not any more strange than seeing T-shirts for sale with photos of U.S. ships blowing up in the harbor. Who would wear such an image? And why?

That said, a great number of visitors to Pearl Harbor are there with tour groups from Japan, and you’ll hear Japanese spoken almost as much as you hear English.

That’s a good reminder that nations can heal and come together even when they were once enemies.

And if you do visit, make sure you greet The Lone Sailor. He enjoys the company.