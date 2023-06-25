One of the most common questions people asked us after we returned home from Hawaii was: Did you see any lava?

Nope.

We did spend a day in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, home to some of the most active volcanoes in the world, but while we were there in mid-May, nothing spectacular was taking place.

Naturally, a few weeks after we returned home, the Kilauea volcano started erupting on June 7, displaying spectacular fountains of mesmerizing, glowing lava that’s a safe distance from people and structures in the national park on the Big Island.

Word of Kilauea’s lava fountains spread quickly, bringing massive crowds to the park.

Park official Jessica Ferracane said visitors could view the eruption from many overlooks.

“Kilauea overlook was spectacular this morning,” she said of the vast lava lake. “It was molten red lava. There’s several areas of pretty robust fountaining. It’s just really, really pretty.”

So ... we didn’t see any lava.

But what I can tell you is that if you hike the Crater Rim Trail in the national park, there are some 275 steps to climb, give or take a few.

It’s a silly habit, I know, but whenever I start climbing stairs, I keep a running total in my head. No doubt that’s taking up valuable space better used to mastering, say, how to download all the photos on my phone to “the cloud” or recalling my high school French, but instead I kept track of those stairs.

I was hiking with my sister, Pat, and her husband, Steve, and son, Nick. And none of them share my “passion” for stair counting.

What we did share was disappointment that all was quiet in the national park during our visit.

Next time we’re in the neighborhood, Kilauea, would it kill you to send up a lava fountain? Please?