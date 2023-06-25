When you travel to Hawaii, it’s important to know your ABC’s.

It has nothing to do with the alphabet and everything to do with discount shopping.

The ABC Stores are a Hawaii icon unknown any place else in the U.S. except for an offshoot store in Las Vegas. (Where’s there’s also an Eiffel Tower and canals in “Venice,” so that tracks.)

Inside, you’ll find everything from Hawaiian shirts in all sizes, patterns and fabrics, to tables piled high with $5.95 T-shirts, beach towels, flip flops, sunglasses, and even fake flowers to clip in your hair.

There are not enough pages in this newspaper to list all the stuff you can buy at an ABC Store.

And we haven’t even mentioned the food, from macadamia nuts (“regular” and chocolate-covered) to various snacks, beverages and Spam specialties.

Don’t worry about trying to find an ABC Store; it will find you.

There are ABC Stores on every street in Honolulu and spread across the islands.

You can’t stroll a full block in Waikiki without passing two or more ABC Stores. I might even have walked into an ABC Store located inside an even bigger ABC Store!

The chain is native to Hawaii, founded in 1964 by Sidney Kosasa, who opened his first store in Waikiki. The stores were originally named “Mister K.”

To make the store name easier to remember, it was changed “ABC Stores.”

And a legend was born.

Kosasa was born in Palolo Valley, Hawaii, in December 1919, and his experience in retail began while working in his parents’ grocery store in Palolo.

Years later, after he was operating pharmacies and was on a business trip to Florida, he noticed all the tourists near large hotels in Miami Beach and had a vision of starting a chain of resort stores in his home state.

Like millions of people before and after us, we came home with a few ABC Stores tote bags. Wherever he is, I think “Mister K” is smiling.