The Friends of Hawthorn Hollow volunteer group is accepting plant donations for the upcoming “Birds & Plants” event on Saturday, May 13.

Donated plants will be sold at the event, which raises funds to support Hawthorn Hollow’s mission of education and preservation.

Plant donations can be dropped off in front of the Hyslop Nature Center at Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road in Somers.

Items sought are non-invasive natives and ornamental plants, house plants, grasses, herbs and vegetables.

People making donations are asked to have all plants potted and labeled with the plant’s common name and basic growing instructions (sun/shade, etc.)

Plant donations can be dropped off at the table in front of the nature center.

Organizers add, “Please make sure to sign the donation book so we know who to thank.”

“Birds & Plants” will feature the plant sale, along with two guided bird walks (at 9 and 10 a.m.), a bake sale and live entertainment, including a Maypole Dance by Witches in Motion. Admission is free.

Friends of Hawthorn Hollow members will be at the event to answer gardening questions and sign up new members.

The venue’s Two Sisters Boutique will be open, selling handmade and locally crafted items.

For more information or to join the Friends of Hawthorn Hollow, log on at hawthornhollow.org/fohhmembership.