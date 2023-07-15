Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, opened an additional 2.5 miles of hiking trails Saturday morning, winding paths that take nature enthusiasts through 50 acres of woodland and restored wetland.

About 40 visitors gathered at the trails’ entrance for the ribbon cutting ceremony, with many more coming throughout the afternoon to enjoy the newly opened trails with free tours guided by staff and volunteers.

TJ Leveque, executive director at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, said it was the first new trail opening at the sanctuary since the sanctuary was founded in the 1970s.

“We’ve been anticipating this for a long time,” Leveque said. “This feels good finally having this open.”

In his roughly 15 years of volunteering and then working at Hawthorn Hollow, Leveque said he’s seen many positive changes at what he describes as a valuable “community asset.”

“We’re in this momentum phase right now,” Leveque said. “We think it’s wonderful. We’re excited to see this property open.”

Hawthorn Hollow ecologist Emily Leonard was among those giving tours of the trails to groups of visitors, including her parents Troy and Lori Leonard. The couple was cheerfully following their daughter, praising the nature sanctuary and the new expansion.

“It’s just what you need in this area, to preserve nature as industry moves in,” Troy said.

Lori was excited to have a local nature sanctuary like Hawthorn, noting how few people know about the spot. Even locals, Lori said, were always surprised to learn about Hawthorn Hollow.

“It’s a well-kept secret,” Lori said. “It’s a hidden gem.”

Caitlin Zelms, the Hawthorn Hollow heritage farmstead manager, was hiking with her fiancé and young daughter. With the trails essentially in her backyard, she got to see the large-scale project come together over the years.

She admitted she was a little sad the trails would no longer be as private, but emphasized the importance of public nature sanctuaries.

“It’ll be cool to have people out here appreciating it,” Zelms said. “There should be no secrets with nature.”

Work on the new area began in 2017, about a year after Hawthorn Hollow announced its purchase of 50 additional acres, doubling the size of the nature sanctuary. The last trail was completed this spring.

The new trails have several notable features, including recently restored wetland, a boardwalk over an ongoing restoration area and the Chorus Pond, where a local wildlife symphony of frogs, insects and birds can be enjoyed.

Lori Artiomow, Hawthorn Hollow’s former ecologist and a notable force behind the project, said the new area was a significant boon to local wildlife diversity.

“The whole thing is just a great healing of the land,” Artimow said. “It’s a wonderful project; it’s an easy buy-in for people who want to see ecological diversity.”

She especially appreciated the meditative atmosphere of the trails, allowing visitors to observe nature up close.

For more information about Hawthorn Hollows, upcoming events and the trails, visit hawthornhollow.org.