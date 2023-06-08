Highway K, now expanded to four lanes between Green Bay Road and Highway H, will again have a segment closed as work on updating the Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing begins June 16. It is expected to be completed by mid-summer.

The roadway was expanded to four lanes from the Union Pacific Railroad tracks west of Indian Trail High School and Academy to 94th Court. While the road is now open to through traffic, a single lane closure in both directions will remain in place at the Canadian Pacific Railway crossing until work there is able to be completed.