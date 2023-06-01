Friends, family and Hillcrest School staff kicked off the first day of June with a celebration of SOAR graduates Thursday morning in an outdoor ceremony.

SOAR, or Student Opportunities for Academic Results, is aimed at students who are unable to pass school with credits. They work independently toward completion of the four core classes, Work Keys Test and the Iowa Test of Educational Development.

Kenosha Unified’s Chief of School Leadership Bill Haithcock gave the address to students during the ceremony, reminding them to remember both their struggles and accomplishments.

“You might ask on this day of celebration. Why is this guy in front of you talking about struggle like this? I’ll tell you why: Because I believe that if you look closely, instances of struggle are often followed by something incredibly worthy of accomplishment and celebration,” Haithcock said. “People fall, but they get up. We should celebrate that. People make mistakes, but they learn. I think we should celebrate that too.”

Haithcock said the struggles are “part of the journey.”

“It’s a beautiful thing to remember all the great memories from your K-12 career, because I bet they are countless,” Haithcock said. “However, I ask that you also pay attention to the struggles that you had along the way. Because without the lessons that were born in struggles, you could never accomplish the greatness that lies within you. It’s all part of your journey. You can’t change it, but you can learn from it.”

Giving the student address Thursday morning was Misael Espinoza Garcia, who will attend Gateway Technical College for welding.

“A bunch of people thought I wasn’t going to do anything in my life,” he said. “And now look at me, I’m giving a speech at graduation.”

Garcia shared fond memories from his time at Hillcrest, including lessons his sophomore social studies teacher helped to make relatable, community service with Meals on Wheels and the College Expo.

“My friends and I went in (to the expo) with very low expectations, but at the end of the event we left with a whole different perspective and view on college,” Garcia said.

Awards

A portion of the ceremony was dedicated to student honors, including awards from advisory teachers to their students.

Some students were also recognized with Circle of Courage Awards in the areas of Belonging, Independence, Mastery and Generosity during the ceremony.

Natalie Davis was presented with the Circle of Courage Belonging Award; De’Marquashja Langston received the Circle of Courage Independence Award, Stacey Foreman received the Circle of Courage Mastery Award; and Calypso Davis was presented the Circle of Courage Generosity Award.

Jaylen James was honored as Student of the Year, chosen by Bridge Program staff. They select a student who has demonstrated excellence in all four quadrants of the Circle of Courage.

Dana Ballewske was the recipient of the Courage to Care award.

The ceremony also recognized 15 Phoenix Project students who were unable to attend graduation, but completed the requirements to graduate.