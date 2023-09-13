Kenosha Creative Space, in partnership with Lomeli Butcher Shop and Sonido Destructor, will host the third annual Festival Orgullo Hispano — Hispanic Heritage Festival — Saturday and Sunday.

The festival is open noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.

Organizers said this year’s festival will include “two jam-backed days of entertainment, food and Hispanic-oriented vendors,” in a new location: Celebration Place at the end of HarborPark, east of the Kenosha Public Museums.

This year’s event will be an expanded version of the festival that has grown each year, said Francisco Loyola, executive director of the nonprofit Kenosha Creative Space.

“Once again, we will have an even bigger and better event, bringing the community together to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month,” Loyola said. “And it’s for a good cause, with part of the proceeds benefiting the Hispanic Heritage Scholarship.”

The event features live musical entertainers and DJs, along with food and drink vendors.

New this year is a parade at 11 a.m. Sunday, heading east on 56th Street to the festival grounds from Lomeli Butcher Shop, 5525 18th Ave. Community members are welcome to join the parade, which will also involve dancing horses, low-rider cars and other performers.

Karla Arzate, owner of Lomeli Butcher Shop, said she and her business are proud to support the festival.

“I am passionate about helping my community, the same help that our family was offered when we arrived in this country,” Arzate said. “Festival Orgullo Hispano is an opportunity to share my culture with those who do not yet know about it, and to offer some enjoyment to those who are also far from their country like us.”

Festival Orgullo Hispano entertainment schedule:

Saturday:Noon to 1 p.m.: Bienvenida/Welcome

12:30 p.m.: La Perla Tapatia USA

1:30 p.m.: Proclamation ceremony

2 to 4 p.m.: Mariachi Viva Jalisco

4:30 p.m.: Danza Ecatle Qzetzacoatl

5 p.m.: Patricio Jaimes: Bachata Showcase

6 p.m.: Grupo Super Norteno

7:30 p.m.: Prestijio Tejano Band

9 p.m.: Chinelos Comparsa Explosiva

9:30 p.m.: LED Robot — Sonido Destructor

Sunday:

11 a.m.: Parade begins at Lomeli Butcher Shop, 5525 18th Ave.

Noon: Bendicion Del Padre Jerry

12:30 p.m.: Caballos Bailadores de la Cuadra Flores

1 p.m.: Mayito El Charrito de Oro

1:30 p.m.: Danza Sangre Nueva

3 p.m.: Grupo Tridente

6:30 p.m.: Grupo Fuerza F

8 p.m.: Grupo Los Plebes Del K

9 p.m.: LED Robot by Ovalle Entertainment LLC; music and lighting by Sonido Destructor