Holiday weekends were made for road trips. Here’s some of what you’ll find in this area:

Jazz in the Park

When: The final performance is today, Aug. 31. The music starts at 5 p.m.

Where: Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. in Milwaukee

Known for: The outdoor concert series, established in 1991, attracts more than 5,000 concertgoers each week and offers a variety of food and beverage options from local vendors. Concerts feature a diverse lineup of performers. The opening concert showcases Kavon Cortez Jones and The Next Paperback Hero, playing the “funkiest jazz on the planet.” This year’s concert series wraps up with Kenosha’s own Kal Bergendahl Project, playing a program called "Come Together: The Beatles Soulfully Reimagined," with Milwaukee vocalist Donna Woodall.

Admission: Free

Concerts in the Gardens

When: The final performance is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. this evening, Aug. 31

Where: Boerner Botanical Gardens, 9400 Boerner Drive in Hales Corners

Known for: The summer concert series “invites music lovers to pack a picnic along with their blankets and lawn chairs.”

Admission: Free for the concerts (and Boerner Botanical Gardens) after 6 p.m. on concert dates.

More information: boernerbotanical gardens.org

Chicago Jazz Festival

When: Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 31 to Sept. 3.

Where: Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St. in Chicago

Known for: The festival “promotes all forms of jazz through free, high-quality music programming. The festival showcases Chicago’s local talent alongside national and international artists,” according to organizers.

Admission: Free

Milwaukee Rally

When: Sept. 1-5

Where: Multiple locations, including Milwaukee Harley-Davidson and West Bend Harley-Davidson

Known for: The rally commemorates the American motorcycle manufacturer’s journey with live music, food trucks and other special events.

More information: milwaukeeharley.com

Maxwell Street Days

When: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 3 and Oct. 1

Where: Firemen's Park Cedarburg

Known for: The huge outdoor flea market features more than 600 spaces filled with what organizers call "antiques, collectibles, attic and basement treasures, crafters, produce, seasonal items, pottery, tools, sports, old toys, rummage, garage fines, family collections, vintage treasures, architectural items, farm items and much more." Food and beverages are available for purchase, to fuel your treasure hunting.

More information: 262-377-8412

Festa Italiana

When: Friday to Sunday, Sept. 8-10. Open 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Italian Community Center grounds, 631 E. Chicago Ave. in Milwaukee

Known for: Food, a mass and procession, a bocce tournament and live music all weekend.

Taste of Chicago

When: Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8 to 10

Where: Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St. in Chicago

Known for: An enormous variety of food, plus entertainment.

Admission: Free

Milwaukee Night Market

When: 5 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13

Where: In Downtown Milwaukee on West Wisconsin Avenue between Second Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

Known for: Featuring vendors, performances and artists. Or, as organizers describe it: “The Milwaukee Night Market transforms the heart of downtown into an exciting fusion of all the city has to offer.”

Admission: Free

PetFest

When: Saturday, Sept. 23. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: The Summerfest Grounds in downtown Milwaukee at the lakefront

Known for: A variety of pet-focused attractions and activities, including dock diving, agility and lure courses, main stage presentations including training and trick clinics and a pet-themed marketplace. A highlight is the pet costume contest.

Admission: Free