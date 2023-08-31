Holiday weekends were made for road trips. Here’s some of what you’ll find in this area:
Jazz in the Park
When: The final performance is today, Aug. 31. The music starts at 5 p.m.
Where: Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. in Milwaukee
Known for: The outdoor concert series, established in 1991, attracts more than 5,000 concertgoers each week and offers a variety of food and beverage options from local vendors. Concerts feature a diverse lineup of performers. The opening concert showcases Kavon Cortez Jones and The Next Paperback Hero, playing the “funkiest jazz on the planet.” This year’s concert series wraps up with Kenosha’s own Kal Bergendahl Project, playing a program called "Come Together: The Beatles Soulfully Reimagined," with Milwaukee vocalist Donna Woodall.
People are also reading…
Admission: Free
More information: easttown.com
Concerts in the Gardens
When: The final performance is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. this evening, Aug. 31
Where: Boerner Botanical Gardens, 9400 Boerner Drive in Hales Corners
Known for: The summer concert series “invites music lovers to pack a picnic along with their blankets and lawn chairs.”
Admission: Free for the concerts (and Boerner Botanical Gardens) after 6 p.m. on concert dates.
More information: boernerbotanical gardens.org
Chicago Jazz Festival
When: Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 31 to Sept. 3.
Where: Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St. in Chicago
Known for: The festival “promotes all forms of jazz through free, high-quality music programming. The festival showcases Chicago’s local talent alongside national and international artists,” according to organizers.
Admission: Free
More information: cityofchicago.org
Milwaukee Rally
When: Sept. 1-5
Where: Multiple locations, including Milwaukee Harley-Davidson and West Bend Harley-Davidson
Known for: The rally commemorates the American motorcycle manufacturer’s journey with live music, food trucks and other special events.
More information: milwaukeeharley.com
Maxwell Street Days
When: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 3 and Oct. 1
Where: Firemen's Park Cedarburg
Known for: The huge outdoor flea market features more than 600 spaces filled with what organizers call "antiques, collectibles, attic and basement treasures, crafters, produce, seasonal items, pottery, tools, sports, old toys, rummage, garage fines, family collections, vintage treasures, architectural items, farm items and much more." Food and beverages are available for purchase, to fuel your treasure hunting.
More information: 262-377-8412
Festa Italiana
When: Friday to Sunday, Sept. 8-10. Open 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Italian Community Center grounds, 631 E. Chicago Ave. in Milwaukee
Known for: Food, a mass and procession, a bocce tournament and live music all weekend.
More information: iccmilwaukee.com/festa-italiana
Taste of Chicago
When: Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8 to 10
Where: Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St. in Chicago
Known for: An enormous variety of food, plus entertainment.
Admission: Free
More information: cityofchicago.org
Milwaukee Night Market
When: 5 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13
Where: In Downtown Milwaukee on West Wisconsin Avenue between Second Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue.
Known for: Featuring vendors, performances and artists. Or, as organizers describe it: “The Milwaukee Night Market transforms the heart of downtown into an exciting fusion of all the city has to offer.”
Admission: Free
More information: mkenightmarket.com
PetFest
When: Saturday, Sept. 23. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: The Summerfest Grounds in downtown Milwaukee at the lakefront
Known for: A variety of pet-focused attractions and activities, including dock diving, agility and lure courses, main stage presentations including training and trick clinics and a pet-themed marketplace. A highlight is the pet costume contest.
Admission: Free
Information: petfestmke.com