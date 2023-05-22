Classic car fans have plenty of places to see vehicles — and show off their own "babies" — at area car shows:

Classic car cruise-in nights

KENOSHA — The Kenosha History Center, 220 50st Place, hosts Friday car cruise-nights in its parking lot, where enthusiasts can meet and show off their classic automobiles.

The free cruise-ins are 4 to 8 p.m. on the last Friday of the month, May 26 through Sept. 29, and are open to all classic vehicles.

On those nights, the History Center stays open until 7 p.m.

Note: The June 30 Cruise-In also features the Kenosha Taco Fest.

The Kenosha History Center does not charge admission. Donations are welcome. For more information regarding events or upcoming exhibits, contact Chris Allen, executive director, call 262-654-5770, ext. 102.

'Cars and Coffee'

KENOSHA — New this summer at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place, is "Cars and Coffee."

The free events take place 8 a.m. to noon in the venue's parking lot on the Second Sunday of each month, through Sept. 10.

Car enthusiasts will be showing off their classic vehicles.

Also, the History Center will open early, at 9 a.m., for tours. The gift shop will also be open, and food vendors will be there, too.

Downtown car show

KENOSHA — The Downtown Kenosha Classic Cruise-In Car Show is a Labor Day Weekend staple in Kenosha, taking place the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend.

This year's event is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 2.

Tony Pontillo, the car show’s main organizer, said the show continues to grow in popularity each year.

“The downtown business owners tell us this is their busiest day of the year,” he said.

That popularity means show organizers have a problem: What to do with all those cars.

But that’s a good problem to have.

The show started with about 80 cars and has grown to feature more than 1,800 vehicles.

Pontillo says about 8,000 to 10,000 people attend the car show, coming from this area and from Chicago, Milwaukee, Indiana and Minnesota.

“We’ve had people come to this show from all over,” he said. “This is one of the biggest car shows in the Midwest, and it’s the biggest free car show in the state. People love that the show is free, and we know that helps keep it so popular.”

The annual show is free to the public and exhibitors and is open to all makes and models of vehicles. Dash plaques will be awarded to the first 300 entries. The show is put on by the Kenosha Classic Street Machines group.

The Cruise-In takes over Sixth Avenue and adjoining side streets, which are closed off to traffic for the event. For many people, it brings back memories of “scooping the loop” in downtown Kenosha, Pontillo said.

Besides the classic cars, new-car dealers are also at the Cruise-In, showing off their latest models.

Cars that have been part of the Classic Cruise-In include a Sunbeam Alpine British sports car, a 1902 Rambler, a 1956 Ford Customline, a Dodge Coronet, a Chevrolet Bel Air, Pontiac Catalina, Ford Falcon, AMX and Gremlin, a 1965 Thunderbird, a silver DeLorean and flashy Cameros and Corvettes — all on display by their loving owners.

Pontillo works for several months to organize the show, contacting organizations, car clubs and city officials, he said. Club member Bob Koos also works on the show each year.

“It’s worth it,” Pontillo said, “when thousands of people come downtown for the show.”

All Airborne Car Show

SOMERS — The Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association hosts its car show on Sunday of Labor Day Weekend.

This year's show is Sept. 3 at Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., near Pavilion No. 1. on the south side of the park.

The show is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free for spectators. There is a color guard ceremony at noon.

The show is open to all makes of vehicles for a $10 entry donation.

This car show is presented by the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Association to benefit the Wounded Warriors program. Call 262-654-1041 for more information. Rain date is Sept. 11.