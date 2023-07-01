The City of Kenosha will host three days of live music and family entertainment along the lakefront July 2-4, highlighted by the Festival Foods fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Due to the high volume of traffic resulting from all of the festivities, residents should be aware of road closings and traffic adjustments.

Seventh Avenue is closed between 54th Street and 55th Street through July 4 for setup and operation of the Rainbow Valley Carnival, along with a parking lot east of that area. The carnival will operate from noon to 10 p.m. July 1-3 and noon to 8 p.m. on July 4.

Beginning at noon Friday, traffic will be directed one way only in a counter-clockwise loop east of Third Avenue, between 54th and 56th Streets, along Calabria Way and continuing to Eighth Avenue.Sixth Avenue will be closed between 52nd Street and 54th Street; and also between 54th Street and 55th Street until 1 a.m. July 5.

Beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday, 54th Street also will be closed between Fifth and Eighth avenues and westbound traffic will be redirected.

On Sunday streets will be closed along the parade route from noon to approximately 3:30 p.m. Streets in the parade staging area will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. July 2.

The parade route begins on Seventh Avenue at Washington Road, then heads south through Sixth Avenue downtown and ends on the west side of Library Park. The parade will travel only in the southbound lane on Seventh Avenue, and people are welcome to sit on the boulevard once the parade route is closed to traffic at noon. The best areas for viewing the parade are along Seventh Avenue and Sixth Avenue before the parade reaches Library Park and prepares for disbanding.

On Tuesday there will be no access to the east end of Celebration Place for pedestrians or vehicles, as it is closed for safety purposes for the fireworks display. No traffic will be allowed between 8:30 and 10 p.m. on July 4, east of Third Avenue between 56th Street and 54th Street, including around Calabria Way. The road closure is prompted by safety concerns related to traffic in that area leading up to and during the fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Due to heavy traffic in the HarborPark area on July 4, RVs will be directed to park in a less congested area. The vacant lot west of City Hall, 625 52nd St., has been designated for RV parking in marked parking spots, after 6 a.m. on July 4. The lot may be accessed from 54th Street, east of Sheridan Road. All vehicles must vacate the area by 7 a.m. on July 5.

No Simmons Island vehicle access July 4

Consistent with the last several years, and at the direction of Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton, there will be no vehicle access or parking on Simmons Island on July 4 for the general public. The roadway will be barricaded at 50th Street and Seventh Avenue and also at Kennedy Drive and 45th Street.

This is being done to increase safety and enhance the event for Simmons Island visitors. People are still welcome to access Simmons Island by walking to and from the park.

Barricades will be staffed and vehicle access will be restricted. Only residents of Fourth Avenue, the Coast Guard, and those with business at the Kenosha Water Utility, Great Lakes Yacht Sales and Kenosha Yacht Club will be allowed on the island.

Kennedy Drive will follow a one-way traffic pattern northbound on July 4, beginning at 8 a.m. One-way traffic will flow north beginning at 44th Street, continuing through Kennedy Park and Pennoyer Park, and exiting at 35th Street. The one-way traffic pattern is designed to help avoid congestion after the fireworks and will end at 1 a.m. July 5.

Free shuttles and streetcars

People are encouraged to park Downtown – including the parking ramp on Eighth Avenue and 56th Street – and ride a free shuttle or streetcar to points of interest.

The rubber tired trolley will not be running its regular lakefront route on Tuesday. Instead, the trolley will shuttle people free of charge between the transit center and Carthage College, via Seventh Avenue, Alford Park Drive and Sheridan Road. Hours of operation are 2 to 11 p.m. on July 4.

Another free shuttle service offers access to Simmons Island on Tuesday. The Simmons Island shuttle operates from 2 to 11 p.m. in a 15-minute loop from the transit center, 724 54th St., to a drop off point at Simmons Island Park.

Free streetcar service will operate from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 4, passing the HarborPark area east of the museums (popular for fireworks viewing) and along the harbor, where the Celebrate America festival is taking place.