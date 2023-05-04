KENOSHA — The free folk music hootenanny gathering is back on Friday, May 5.

The free event, open to everyone, is 7 to 10 p.m. at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. on Kenosha’s lakefront

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

“As we continue to carry on the tradition started by Marialyce Kornkven over 30 years ago, please bring an acoustic instrument or your voice,” said organizers Kristin Kornkven and Bob Estes. “We have the music books and music stands. Everyone is welcome.”

"This month, we’ll be singing songs in honor of spring, Mother's Day, Pete Seeger's birthday, in remembrance of Harry Belafonte, and in celebration of Cinco de Mayo," they said. "In addition, as usual, we’ll sing some of our favorite folk songs.

Everyone is welcome to this informal get-together. Participants are welcome to bring an acoustic instrument or just come to sing along; song sheets with chords and lyrics are provided.

For more information or updates, “like” Kenosha Hootenanny on Facebook.

If you have any questions, email or call (or text) Kristin Kornkven at 262-237-2941.